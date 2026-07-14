Cardiovascular Logistics Names Dr. Gary Kirsh Chief Executive Officer

Veteran physician executive and former Solaris Health CEO to lead one of the nation's largest cardiology platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular Logistics ("CVL" or the "Company"), one of the nation's leading cardiology management services organizations, today announced the appointment of Gary M. Kirsh, M.D. as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Kirsh has served on CVL's Board of Directors since November 2025 and brings more than three decades of experience building and leading large, physician-led specialty platforms.

Dr. Kirsh is the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Solaris Health, which he built into the largest urology management services organization in the United States, comprising 1,000 providers across 250+ practice locations in 14 states. In November 2025, Solaris Health was acquired by Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) for approximately $2.4 billion, joining The Specialty Alliance and forming the cornerstone of its national Urology Alliance.

A practicing urologist for three decades, Dr. Kirsh is a nationally recognized advocate for independent, physician-led medicine. He is a founder and former President of the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA), the national trade association representing independent urology, and he has served as President of the American Association of Clinical Urologists, the North Central Section of the American Urological Association, and the Ohio Urologic Society. Dr. Kirsh has been active in advocacy for independent medicine and has testified at the state and U.S. Congressional levels on healthcare policy.

"CVL has built something rare in healthcare — a national platform of premier cardiology practices that have come together without losing what makes each of them exceptional," said Dr. Gary Kirsh, Chief Executive Officer of CVL. "Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and the opportunity to expand access to high-quality, physician-led cardiovascular care has never been greater. I have been deeply impressed by the clinical excellence, entrepreneurial energy, and shared mission across our affiliates, and I am honored to partner with our physicians and management team to help write the next chapter of CVL's growth."

David Konur founded CVL in partnership with Lee Equity Partners ("Lee Equity") in 2023 after a 24 year tenure as the CEO of Cardiovascular Institute of the South and is transitioning to Chairman of CVL's Board of Directors. Konur and Lee Equity had a shared vision to create an organization to support the leading cardiovascular practices in the country. Konur has successfully led CVL's development into a national leader in cardiovascular care with over 425 providers across 7 states today. On his decision to lead the Board, Konur said, "It has been a privilege to lead the development of CVL. I have been fortunate to assemble a best in class management team and partner with an incredible group of physician partners who are focused on our mission to deliver the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. As I transition to Chairman of the Board, I will continue to focus on CVL's strategy, key industry relationships, acquisitions and help advise Lee Equity on evaluating opportunities in the healthcare services sector. I have the utmost confidence in Dr. Gary Kirsh and our executive team to lead CVL in the next phase of its growth as we fundamentally change how cardiovascular care is delivered in our country."

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Founded through a combination of some of the country's premier cardiology practices, Cardiovascular Logistics is a leading national cardiology management services organization committed to providing patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available. Through its affiliated practices, CVL supports approximately 440 cardiovascular providers delivering comprehensive cardiac, vascular, and electrophysiology services across multiple states. For more information, visit cvlhealth.com.

SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics