CarDr.com and Turn Automotive Partner to Connect OEM-Level Diagnostics with Real- Time Inventory Liquidity

Integration combines OEM-level vehicle condition verification (in as little as 15 seconds) with cash-offer execution to help dealers move faster and reduce risk.

OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Automotive and CarDr.com today announced a strategic partnership that connects OEM-level vehicle diagnostics with real-time inventory liquidity, giving dealers a faster, more confident way to evaluate, manage, and monetize inventory.

Under the partnership, Turn Automotive will integrate CarDr's OBDIQ™ diagnostic technology into the Turn platform, enabling dealers to run OEM-level diagnostic reports directly inside Turn's workflow using the CarDr OBDII device. In as little as 15 seconds, dealers can capture actionable condition insights—including deeper OEM module data where supported—helping surface potential mechanical issues early and supporting acquisition, appraisal, pricing, and remarketing decisions.

In addition, CarDr dealers will gain access to Turn's cash-offer capability, allowing them to receive competitive cash offers on qualified inventory directly through Turn. By linking verified diagnostics to liquidity options, dealers can reduce uncertainty, accelerate decision-making, and move inventory with greater speed and certainty.

Key benefits for dealers include:

OEM-level diagnostic insights (where supported) to uncover hidden issues and reduce post-sale surprises

Ultra-fast scan workflow (in as little as 15 seconds) designed for high-throughput dealer and wholesale operations

Condition-to-liquidity connection: diagnostics that directly inform cash-offer and disposition decisions

A tighter, end-to-end workflow across acquisition, inventory management, and wholesale disposition

"Dealers are looking for ways to move faster while reducing risk," said Marc Steiner, Founder at Turn Automotive. "By integrating CarDr's OEM-level diagnostic insights into Turn and extending our cash-offer functionality to CarDr dealers, we're delivering a more connected, actionable workflow from condition verification to liquidity."

"Speed matters—but accuracy matters more," said Greg Lubrani, CEO/President at CarDr.com. "CarDr's OBDIQ technology gives dealers rapid, OEM-level visibility into vehicle condition, and this partnership connects that truth to real liquidity options—so dealers can make better decisions, faster."

Dealers can visit the CarDr at the NADA Show in Las Vegas at Booth 6518N. We will be discussing how OEM level diagnostics and inventory liquidity will work together inside the Turn and CarDr platforms.

The rollout will begin with select dealers, with broader availability planned across both platforms following initial deployment.

About Turn Automotive

Turn Automotive is a digital automotive marketplace that enables dealers to list, buy, and sell inventory, and access real time trade appraisals. Turn's robust off-site appraisal condition reports with TurnVision AI damage detection, allows dealers to confidently purchase vehicles directly from the consumer's driveway. By connecting dealers to real-time market demand, Turn Automotive delivers streamlined workflows that increase speed, clarity, and conversion across the entire inventory lifecycle.

About CarDr.com

CarDr.com delivers high-speed OEM-level diagnostic and transparency solutions for automotive dealers through its proprietary OBDIQ™ technology—helping dealers better understand vehicle condition, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency at scale.

SOURCE CarDr.com Inc.