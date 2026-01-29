CarDr.com Working with IAA to Enhance Remarketing Intelligence Through OEM-Level Diagnostics

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced a new relationship with CarDr.com, a provider of rapid OEM-level vehicle diagnostic technology, to further strengthen IAA's condition reporting and support its broader vehicle remarketing strategy.

IAA has selected the CarDr.com diagnostic platform to deliver OEM-level engine diagnostic scans in approximately 30 seconds, adding a new layer of mechanical insight to IAA's existing condition reports. The enhanced diagnostics are designed to help buyers better understand vehicle condition prior to purchase, while supporting sellers with more comprehensive and data-driven remarketing outcomes.

By incorporating fast, standardized diagnostic scans directly from a vehicle's onboard systems, IAA is expanding the depth and quality of information available across its digital marketplace. The additional data provides valuable visibility into potential engine-related issues, diagnostic trouble codes, and system alerts—information that historically has been difficult to capture consistently at scale.

"IAA is focused on continuously investing in technology that elevate our remarketing platform and deliver meaningful value to both buyers and sellers," said John Mathiowetz, Vice President of Sales & Strategy at IAA. "CarDr's ability to provide quick, OEM-level diagnostic insights aligns well with our strategy to enhance condition reporting, improve transparency, and support more informed purchasing decisions across our marketplace."

The CarDr solution is purpose-built for high-volume automotive environments and requires minimal training to operate, allowing IAA to deploy the technology efficiently across its network. The rapid scan process enables consistent data capture without slowing inspection workflows, supporting IAA's operational efficiency while expanding the intelligence available on each vehicle.

For buyers, the addition of diagnostic data helps reduce uncertainty, improves confidence when bidding remotely, and supports more accurate valuation and downstream planning. For sellers, enhanced condition reporting can contribute to stronger engagement, improved conversion rates, and optimized vehicle returns.

"IAA continues to innovate digital remarketing, and we're proud to support them as they continue to raise the bar for vehicle intelligence and transparency," said Greg Lubrani, CEO and President of CarDr.com. "By integrating CarDr into IAA's inspection and condition reporting processes, we're enabling OEM-level diagnostic insight to be delivered in seconds—at scale—helping power smarter decisions throughout the remarketing lifecycle."

This relationship reflects a shared commitment to leveraging data, speed, and technology to improve outcomes across the automotive ecosystem.

About IAA

IAA, an RB Global company, is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA's unique platform serves a

full spectrum of sellers to facilitate the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles to a global buyer base. For more information, visit IAAI.com.

About CarDr.com

CarDr.com delivers rapid, OEM-level vehicle diagnostic solutions designed for automotive remarketing, inspections, and fleet applications. The CarDr platform provides comprehensive engine diagnostic results in approximately 30 seconds, helping organizations improve transparency, efficiency, and confidence in vehicle condition reporting.

SOURCE CarDr.com Inc.