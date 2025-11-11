CardVault by Tom Brady Expands National Footprint with New Store at Mall of America®

Immersive sports collecting destination opens November 16, marking the brand's ninth location

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady , the premier destination for sports cards, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia, is continuing its rapid retail expansion with the opening of a new 1,700 square foot store at Mall of America®, one of the most visited retail and entertainment destinations in the United States. The store officially opens on Sunday, November 16, becoming CardVault's ninth location nationwide.

Image of CardVault co-owners cut the ribbon at the opening of CardVault by Tom Brady at American Dream.

Located on Level 1, East in the Huntington® Bank Rotunda, the new CardVault by Tom Brady store delivers the brand's signature immersive hobby experience, curated product displays, and elevated retail design that blends sports culture, community, and collecting. Guests can buy, sell, trade, and submit cards for grading on-site, with access to authenticated memorabilia, sealed boxes, sealed packs, assorted cards, and exclusive limited-edition collectibles across all major sports and trading card games.

Inside, fans will find:

A signature walk-through vault entrance with custom murals celebrating Minnesota's sports legacy





Authenticated memorabilia and exclusive autographed pieces





Extensive product walls and cases featuring sealed boxes, sealed packs, and graded cards across all major sports and TCGs





A grading submission center as an authorized dealer for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, ensuring that prized cards are protected and authenticated

"Following the incredible success of our American Dream location, bringing CardVault to its sister property, Mall of America, was a no-brainer," said Ed Kane, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. "We're excited to introduce Minnesota's passionate fan base to the CardVault experience—where sports, culture, and community come together for collectors at every level."

"Sports and collectibles bring people together, and CardVault by Tom Brady captures that spirit perfectly," added Ashley Hofmann, Leasing Director, Mall of America. "This unique concept brings an elevated retail experience that blends passion, fandom, and innovation, which aligns perfectly with our mission to create unforgettable moments for every guest. And with Minnesota's deep sports pride, we know fans will embrace CardVault from the moment the doors open."

CardVault by Tom Brady is an authorized retailer of Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, One Piece, Magic the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh and Fanatics Authentic, offering a wide selection of sports cards, trading card games, and authenticated memorabilia.

A Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 5pm in The Rotunda featuring interactive fan experiences, exclusive giveaways, and a special appearance by seven-time Super Bowl champion and CardVault co-owner Tom Brady.

The store will operate seven days a week: Sunday 11 AM – 7 PM, Monday – Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM.

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault by Tom Brady is a premier destination for collectors and enthusiasts, delivering a first-of-its-kind retail experience centered on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and memorabilia. The company also operates CardVault Breaks, its rapidly growing live-streaming business where fans can join real-time card openings and community-driven collecting experiences. Co-owned by Tom Brady, Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market. Named 'America's Best Card Shop', CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit www.cardvaultbytombrady.com or follow @cardvaultbytombrady on Instagram and YouTube .

About Mall of America

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 500 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

