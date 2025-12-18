CardVault by Tom Brady Makes West Coast Debut at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CardVault by Tom Brady, the premier destination for sports cards, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia, expands to the West Coast with the opening of its tenth location at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Opening officially to the public on Thursday, December 18 at 10 a.m., this new location brings CardVault's signature immersive retail experience to one of the world's most vibrant entertainment destinations.

CardVault by Tom Brady co-Founders celebrate the opening of their new Las Vegas store. Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images for CardVault by Tom Brady

The new CardVault by Tom Brady spans over 1,500 square feet and sits steps away from Mandalay Bay's casino floor, drawing fans, collectors, and visitors into a high-energy, interactive experience. The store features a curated selection of single cards, sealed boxes, packs, and collectibles from top brands such as Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic.

At the heart of the store is CardVault's iconic vault, displaying a collection of authenticated, autographed, and game-used memorabilia—from jerseys and footballs to rare cards and one-of-one pieces curated specifically for the Las Vegas market.

Adding to the experience, the store will debut exclusive Las Vegas merchandise, including limited-edition apparel and hats available only at this location. Murals throughout the space pay tribute to the city's sports culture, spotlighting the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, and the city's growing footprint in the professional sports landscape.

"Las Vegas has become one of the most electric sports cities in the world, and bringing CardVault to the West Coast is a major milestone for our brand," said Randy Greenstein, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. "This store captures the energy and passion that fuel both the hobby and the city, offering collectors an unforgettable experience they won't find anywhere else."

CardVault by Tom Brady continues to set the standard in the collectibles landscape, offering an unrivaled experience in buying, selling, trading, and grading. As an authorized submission center for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, the Las Vegas store offers convenient grading submission services for locals and visiting collectors alike.

Travis Lunn, Mandalay Bay's President & COO, said, "CardVault by Tom Brady is an exciting addition to Mandalay Bay and The Strip. As the city continues to evolve as a global sports destination, we look forward to welcoming CardVault's first West Coast location and offering our guests a new immersive experience."

CardVault by Tom Brady Las Vegas is located inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The store is open seven days a week: Sunday - Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. The store will host special events, guest appearances, and exclusive experiences throughout the year.

About CardVault by Tom Brady

CardVault by Tom Brady is a premier destination for collectors and enthusiasts, delivering a first-of-its-kind retail experience centered on buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and memorabilia. The company also operates CardVault Breaks, its rapidly growing live-streaming business where fans can join real-time card openings and community-driven collecting experiences. Co-owned by Tom Brady, Ed Kane, Randy Greenstein, Chris Costa, Tim Bonito, and Scott Heigelmann, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market. Named 'America's Best Card Shop', CardVault curates unique collections and immersive experiences that bridge history, sports, and culture. For more information, visit www.cardvaultbytombrady.com or follow @cardvaultbytombrady on Instagram and YouTube.

