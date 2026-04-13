Care Continuity Launches Readmission IQ to Help Hospitals Reduce Preventable Readmissions

The solution combines predictive analytics, proactive patient outreach, and real-time insights into post-discharge barriers, designed to work alongside existing care transition programs.

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity today announced the launch of Readmission IQ, a readmissions management solution that identifies and escalates the care plan barriers most likely to drive patients back to the hospital. Built to complement, not replace, existing care transition teams, Readmission IQ brings AI-driven prioritization and expert patient navigators to address the gaps that traditional programs struggle to close.

Despite significant investment in care transition teams, many health systems continue to see persistently high readmission rates. One-size-fits-all outreach, limited post-discharge visibility, and inconsistent staffing leaves critical gaps in follow-up care plans when patients are most vulnerable after an inpatient hospital stay.

Readmission IQ integrates with EHR discharge data and patient engagement activity to segment patients for targeted follow-up. Care Continuity navigators conduct structured outreach to uncover both clinical concerns and non-clinical barriers (medication access, home health coordination, DME needs, transportation, appointment scheduling) and escalate immediately when issues arise. Near real-time analytics surface root causes across diagnoses, patient segments, and care pathways, giving care teams the visibility to intervene earlier.

"Health systems already have dedicated teams working hard to prevent readmissions," said Brad Prugh, CEO of Care Continuity. "Readmission IQ fills the gaps that naturally occur in post-discharge care by identifying risks earlier, engaging patients with a smart outreach cadence, and surfacing barriers that might otherwise go unnoticed."

Results from early implementations are measurable: one health system reduced 30-day readmission rates among patients 65 and older from 16.5% to 14.2% within six months.

With growing scrutiny on Medicare Advantage performance and STAR ratings pushing organizations beyond a narrow set of penalty diagnoses, health systems need broader post-discharge support across their full patient population. By enabling health systems to engage high-risk patients more effectively and minimize gaps in care, Readmission IQ drives stronger performance across these critical programs.

Readmission IQ is available now. For more information, visit www.carecontinuity.com

About Care Continuity

Founded in 2014, Care Continuity provides patient navigation solutions that bridge gaps in follow-up care, supporting seamless transitions between care settings and ensuring physician network alignment. Through a combination of AI-driven software and a team of expert navigators, we help guide patients through their care journey logistics while delivering insights to drive health system growth strategies. To learn more, visit www.carecontinuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Irene Wong

VP Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Care Continuity