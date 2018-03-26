Care Providers' Understanding of Obesity Treatment is Limited

In this study, the authors conducted a web-based survey of a nationally representative sample of 1506 internists, family practitioners, obstetricians/gynecologists, and nurse practitioners to determine their understanding of obesity treatment guidelines. The results indicate most providers lack knowledge and understanding of recommended obesity treatments, such as behavioral counseling and pharmacotherapy.

The Obesity Society (TOS) Spokesperson Ken Fujioka, MD, said, "This is a big-time paper that clearly demonstrates the lack of basic knowledge about obesity in the health care community. Admittedly, we have always known this, but this is clear evidence that we have a major problem because obesity is the most common disease seen in primary care."

Also, author William Dietz, MD, PhD, Past President of TOS, Director of the STOP Obesity Alliance and Chair of the Sumner M. Redstone Global Center for Prevention and Wellness at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at The George Washington University, said, "Our findings offer health professionals and medical educators a strong rationale for incorporating enhanced training on the prevention and management of obesity into their curricula."

Additionally, in an accompanying editorial published in Obesity, Robert Kushner, MD, Past President of TOS, examines the impact of this study. "The study suggests that more obesity education is needed among primary health care providers that focuses on knowledge along with enhanced competencies in patient care management, communication, and behavior change." Overall, more obesity education and training are needed among health care professionals.

