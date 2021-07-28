Care Resource Awarded $441,625 Grant by the CDC for Project HIMPACT

MIAMI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently awarded $441,625 to Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. to implement high-impact HIV prevention programs in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, where 1,805 HIV cases were reported in 2019—making up 39.4% of all cases in Florida. This is the first year of funding for a 5-year CDC initiative and builds upon Care Resource's longstanding and comprehensive HIV prevention program, which aligns with the pillars of the nation's "Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative (EHE)-Diagnose, Treat, Prevent, and Respond," and employs CDC's High-Impact Prevention approach.

"We are grateful for this grant from the CDC, which will help us continue to expand our HIV services to reach at-risk individuals who might otherwise be lost to care. We continue to innovate how we address the ongoing HIV epidemic. Over the past year we added at-home HIV testing and telehealth to ensure our patients continue to receive the care they need during a time when many community nonprofits have had to close or significantly reduce their HIV programming." –Rick Siclari, MBA, CEO, Care Resource

Care Resource has a long history of caring for those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS, and has provided high-quality specialty outreach, treatment, prevention, and medical care to South Florida for over thirty years. Project HIMPACT program builds upon existing CDC-funded HIV prevention services for at-risk populations with interventions designed to address the social determinants of health including housing, behavioral health, and unemployment, which make up some of the most significant barriers to patients engaging, and remaining engaged, in HIV care and treatment.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations located in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. We provide affordable-high quality healthcare and support services to the most vulnerable and diverse medically underserved populations of South Florida. We offer comprehensive health and support services to address the full healthcare needs of our pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients. To learn more about Care Resource's services visit CareResource.org.

SOURCE Care Resource

Related Links

www.careresource.org

