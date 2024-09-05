Care Resource Receives $31,667 Support from Walgreens Through 2024 Community Cares Summer Campaign

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 16 to 30, 2024, select Walgreens locations in Miami-Dade County continued their tradition of community support through their annual "Community Cares" campaign. During this period, Walgreens shoppers were given the opportunity to donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout to support Care Resource, raising a total of $31,667.

Keri Kratofil, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Care Resource, expressed gratitude for the support: "Thank you, Walgreens, for your commitment to supporting Care Resource's educational and medical programs, combating the effects of HIV/AIDS, and expanding access to affordable, quality healthcare for South Florida's communities. We are grateful for your continued support and partnership."

"The Community Cares Campaign showcases the power of corporate and community collaboration to enhance the health, well-being, and vitality of the communities we serve," said Georgia Lehoczky, RPH, Regional Healthcare Director at Walgreens. "Championing healthier communities is critical to both current and future generations."

Since its founding in 1901, Walgreens has demonstrated a strong commitment to giving back to the community and supporting health and well-being initiatives.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to meet the needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations.

About Walgreens:

Walgreens (walgreens.com) is part of the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a leading integrated pharmacy, healthcare, and retail organization serving millions of customers and patients daily. With a 170-year legacy of community care, Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system, providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. Walgreens is dedicated to creating healthier communities by offering an omnichannel experience that integrates physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology.

