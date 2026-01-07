Care Today, Here to Stay: MY DR NOW Brings Personal Primary Care to West Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW is pleased to announce the opening of its newest clinic at 2480 N Silverbell Rd, Suite 100, Tucson, AZ 85745, with doors officially opening Wednesday, January 7th at 8:00 AM. The clinic is located at the northeast corner of Silverbell and Grant, inside Silverbell Plaza near Safeway and Walgreens, bringing daily access to family medicine to West Tucson with the goal of making it easier to establish a long-term family doctor without the wait or hassle.

Across Tucson, many families are experiencing a familiar challenge: it can be difficult to find a primary care provider who is accepting new patients, and even harder to get an appointment without waiting weeks. MY DR NOW is opening at Silverbell & Grant to help close that gap by offering ongoing primary care—the kind of consistent care that supports families year after year—while also providing the convenience Tucson residents need to fit healthcare into busy schedules.

MY DR NOW is open with appointments daily and always accepting new patients, making it easy to be seen and practical to prioritize long-term health—whether that means managing blood pressure, keeping up with routine labs, staying current on immunizations, coordinating care, or building a preventive plan that helps patients feel their best. The commitment to maintaining high quality standards of care in addition to daily access makes MY DR NOW a unique and creative approach, embracing Tucson's creative spirit. Because healthcare should feel human, not hurried.

"Tucson deserves primary care that's both personal and accessible," Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW continued. "Too many people are stuck waiting for appointments or being told a practice isn't taking new patients. We opened this clinic so families can establish a reliable primary care relationship—one that supports prevention, long-term health goals, and day-to-day needs—while still making it easy to be seen when life gets busy."

At a time when family practices still run on banker's hours and booking rules that leave patients waiting days or weeks, MY DR NOW is challenging that old system without losing what people value most: a real relationship with a primary doctor. By pairing modern, same-day availability with continuity of care, MY DR NOW keeps the feel of a personal physician—while making it possible to be seen evenings, weekends, and on the day you actually need it.

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

Media Contact:

Glenn Jones

Business Development

MY DR NOW

(480) 677-8282

[email protected]

SOURCE MY DR NOW