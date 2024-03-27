Care2U Honored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield with Inaugural Innovation in Healthcare Award for Advancing Care in the Home

Care2U Shares this Recognition with Independence Practice Association of New York, Inc. for their Collaborative Approach to Advancing Healthcare at Home

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Care2U is proud to announce that they have been recognized, along with Independent Practice Association of New York (IPA NY), part of Vytalize Health, with the inaugural Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Innovation in Healthcare Award for their transformative work to improve health outcomes through their new High-Intensity Physician-Led Advanced Care at Home (HIPLACH) program.

Through HIPLACH, the organizations offer Hospital-Level care in the home, that would ordinarily require in-patient hospitalization. HIPLACH services may include physician, advanced practice provider, and RN visits; home health aides; remote patient monitoring; medication administration; respiratory care; diagnostic testing (such as X-ray, ultrasound, laboratory testing, or EKG); and physical, occupational and/or speech therapy, among other services. The program focuses on improving the quality of care, enhancing patient experience, and lowering overall costs.

"We are proud to honor these leaders with the first Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Innovation in Healthcare Award for their pioneering efforts to provide the highest quality care for our members," said Daniel Kassan, MD, director of medical operations for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York. "IPA NY and Care2U have been the ideal partners to help us achieve our mission of improving the health of New Yorkers. We are excited about the potential of the HIPLACH program to revolutionize the way we deliver personalized, high-tech value-based medical care in the home."

"The HIPLACH program provides patients freedom of choice," said Taylor Hamzy, chief strategy officer at Care2U. "This joint effort provides a lower cost and high-quality alternative to traditional hospital care. Our program advances value-based care by creating more sustainable reimbursement pathways built on quality and risk outcomes."

"We, at the IPA of New York, are dedicated to advancing the healthcare model and finding innovative solutions to address the exorbitant costs plaguing our healthcare system," said Michael Ruiz de Somocurcio, IPA NY President. "Recognizing the pressing need to tackle the high variation in cost related to where care is delivered, we have made it our priority to develop this member-centric, cost-effective approach."

About Care2U

Care2U delivers ED and hospital-level care to the home, providing patients with more freedom of choice in their healthcare options, at a fraction of the cost of the traditional hospital setting. Care2U was founded to address the quality, cost, access, and infection issues that arise with care in the hospital setting. By providing high-quality acute care in the home, Care2U can improve patient outcomes, lower total cost, and improve the overall satisfaction of those seeking treatment. To learn more about Care2U, visit care2u.com.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York

Serving New Yorkers for 90 years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Anthem is the largest health insurer in New York, supporting more than 4 million members and more than 38,000 business, union, and small employers in New York. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem HealthChoice Assurance Inc., and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Anthem HealthChoice HMO Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York state. Additional information about Anthem is available at www.anthem.com.

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 5,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

SOURCE Care2U