Carecard Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Platform to Tackle the $450 Billion Dollar Prescription Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carecard launches to make healthcare affordable for everyone by tackling the $450 billion dollar prescription market. Carecard is powered by advanced AI technology, and the Company has secured relationships with major pharmacies nationwide, allowing them to set lower drug prices on more than 10,000 prescription medications.

Many underserved communities simply do not know that they can save on prescription medications. Carecard's mission is to help everyone save on their prescriptions to make healthcare more affordable for all. Carecard offers up to 85% savings which are passed on to the consumer free of charge, with or without insurance.

"Healthcare is a multifaceted, complex, and opaque industry. Unlike travel, where you can easily compare flight and hotel prices, no platform exists to allow you to seamlessly compare the best prices on prescriptions in your area. We thought we could make the biggest, immediate impact by tackling the prescription market and filling that void," said David Hannon, CEO and founder.

Currently, Carecard is available at over 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, including retail chains such as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, Wegmans, Kroger, and more.

In addition, Carecard is announcing Dr. Bob Arnot, internal medicine professional, journalist, author, and former medical correspondent for NBC and CBS, as the Company's Chief Medical Technologist.

Carecard is also partnering with several non-profit and community organizations whose missions align with their own. These partnerships will be formally announced later this year.

How Carecard Works:

The Carecard team has created a simple and elegant user experience. Anyone can search the online database at Carecard.co for the biggest discounts on over 10,000 FDA approved medications. Their scale gives users access to the best deals available, and the savings are passed on directly to the consumer. The 10-second search could save users hundreds of dollars per year. Simply search for the name of the prescription, compare discounts from local pharmacies, and show the discount card at the pharmacy checkout for the best savings.

For more information, visit www.carecard.co

About Carecard:

At Carecard, we believe in affordable prescriptions for all. Our advanced technology and close relationships with pharmacies allow us to set lower prices on tens of thousands of FDA approved medications. More than 35,000 pharmacies have partnered with Carecard to offer up to 85% off prescription medicine. We pass these savings on to you, free of charge. With or without insurance, Carecard allows you to access the savings you deserve. Follow Carecard on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Buonantony

Press Pass LA PR + Social for Carecard

[email protected]

(323) 496-1976

