CareConnect Announces Home Care Insights and relaunches Home Care Centric Applicant Tracking

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect, LLC, a leader in home care AI, software, and services, is proud to announce the launch of Home Care Insights, the first in a series of new websites that provide healthcare organizations with recruitment, engagement, and retention insights to help them stay ahead in optimizing their workforce and delivering exceptional care. In addition, CareConnect's latest ATS offering is purpose-built for the Home Care Industry and is poised to accelerate hiring significantly while reducing costs on one of the main caregiver challenges: recruitment.

CareConnect focuses solely on helping agencies recruit, engage, and retain caregivers, working with hundreds of agencies and hundreds of thousands of caregivers. Home Care Insights, a free offering from CareConnect, combines anonymized ShiftMatch.AI data (no agency-specific data was used) and public home care data sources to garner insights into the Home Care (and Post-Acute Care) industries for the agencies that operate in those industries. Each month, Home Care Insights will focus on a specific dataset. The initial feature, to get a better idea of what drives the current state of the market, looks at how caregiver age affects recruitment, retention, and engagement. On a high level, the findings show that agencies are not handling a shift in caregiver demographics very well. Read more at HomeCareInsights.com.

Applicant Tracking Purpose-Built for Home-Based Care

Too many agencies struggle to track applicants and are frustrated with a long hiring process. CareConnect's next-generation Applicant Tracking System (ATS) uses ShiftMatch.AI to fuel intelligent hiring decisions and ensure all forms of caregivers have an excellent experience from the moment they contact their agency. "This the next step in the critical journey to getting caregivers working when, where, and how they're needed," said Matt McGinty, CEO of CareConnect. "We have over 100 years of collective caregiver recruiting experience in-house; that, combined with feedback and input from the agencies we work with, formed the foundation of the workflow and features in our home care-specific ATS offering," added McGinty. Pairing the ATS with CareConnect's Recruiting Outsourcing (save up to 75% in caregiver acquisition costs) and Caregiver Choice (increase shift demand by up to 5x) is a powerful combination to help home care agencies recruit, engage, and retain caregivers.

About CareConnect

CareConnect is an AI-powered workforce optimization platform that delivers a fresh, connected experience so agencies can recruit, engage, retain, and grow through reduced costs and increased revenue while providing the best care possible. CareConnect provides all the tools to stay compliant on one platform and the choice to incorporate other vendors if desired. CareConnect's suite of solutions includes Caregiver Choice, AI-backed client matching, advanced workload optimization (reduce overtime), applicant tracking, recruiting services, eLearning, medical testing results integration, scheduling services, HR Compliance, and secure communications for field caregivers.

