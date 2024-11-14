CareConnect announces open access to Applicant Tracking (ATS) and adds Karibeth Nealon as CFO

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect, LLC, a leader in home care AI, software, and services, is proud to announce open access to Home Health Care Hire, their Caregiver Applicant Tracking System, and Job Board explicitly designed for home care. This offering completes the launch of their end-to-end hiring solution, which includes (previously announced) Recruiting Process Outsourcing (RPO), Applicant Tracking, Onboarding, and AI-Powered Hiring Analytics/Workflows. CareConnect is also thrilled to announce the addition of Karibeth Nealon as their Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Home Health Care Hire

CareConnect's Home Health Care Hire is the only Applicant Tracking System (ATS) explicitly designed for home-based care. Optimize your hiring experience with time-saving AI features and predictive analytics throughout the recruitment, engagement, and retention lifecycle. The Basic offering grants access to a full-featured ATS (see full feature list) and one (1) free job posting, all at ZERO COST to agencies: no strings, no credit cards, just applicants. Starting today, home care agencies can sign up for access on CareConnect's website.

"Too many agencies struggle to with the cost to hire, the time to hire, the efficiency of hiring, and the long hiring process. Our open-access program is designed to give home care agencies of all sizes access to a full-featured ATS and job board at no cost to them. This fulfills our mission and the mission of home care agencies to help caregivers get connected to patients and provide the best possible patient care," said Matt McGinty, CEO of CareConnect.

In addition to one-click posting to 20+ job boards like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, Google, and Monster, Home Health Care Hire streamlines applicant management, automates screening, enhances applicant engagement, and saves recruiting teams hundreds of hours per month, allowing them to focus on what is most important: getting more caregivers and getting them working. For agencies that need more, additional paid service levels include:

Silver: Adds Unlimited Job Postings and SMS Messaging to Candidates

Adds Unlimited Job Postings and SMS Messaging to Candidates Gold: Adds AMS Integration, Customizable Onboarding Workflows (including Document Management and E-Signatures), and Advanced Hiring Analytics

Adds AMS Integration, Customizable Onboarding Workflows (including Document Management and E-Signatures), and Advanced Hiring Analytics Platinum: Adds Integrations with Agency-preferred Compliance Vendors

Pairing Home Health Care Hire with CareConnect's Recruiting Outsourcing (save up to 75% in caregiver acquisition costs) and Caregiver Choice (increase shift demand by up to 5x) is a powerful combination to help home care agencies recruit, engage, and retain caregivers. Read more and request access on CareConnect's website.

CareConnect Welcomes Karibeth Nealon as CFO

CareConnect's new Chief Financial Officer, Karibeth Nealon, has over 20 years of experience in all aspects of financial management, with extensive experience in strategic planning, investor relations, M&A, system administration, human resources, and legal. Adept at working cross-functionally to develop and improve processes to achieve performance metrics and company objectives, Karibeth is a respected leader known for developing individual talent and team performance. She was most recently CFO/COO of Luminoso Technologies, Inc., an AI text analytics company. "I am beyond confident Karibeth will be a major asset to our business as we continue on this growth trajectory across every facet of the business. She has a proven track record of helping both private and public companies accelerate growth and achieve scale," added McGinty.

About CareConnect

CareConnect is an AI-powered workforce optimization platform that delivers a fresh, connected experience so agencies can recruit, engage, retain, and grow through reduced costs and increased revenue while providing the best care possible. CareConnect provides all the tools to stay compliant on one platform and the choice to incorporate other vendors if desired. CareConnect's suite of solutions includes Caregiver Choice, AI-backed client matching, advanced workload optimization (reduce overtime), applicant tracking, recruiting services, eLearning, medical testing results integration, scheduling services, HR Compliance, and secure communications for field caregivers.

https://www.careconnectmobile.com/

Press Contact

Bryan Hilliard

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CareConnect