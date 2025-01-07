CareConnect Names Michael Appel GM/SVP of Homecare and Announces New Partnerships for 2025

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect, LLC, a leader in homecare AI, software, and services, is thrilled to announce that Michael Appel has joined as GM/SVP of Homecare, effective immediately. CareConnect is also excited to announce new partnerships with the Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA), 1199SEIU, Association(s) for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina and South Carolina (AHHC-NC/AHHC-SC), Axxess, Momentous Human Performance, and WOTC (Work Opportunity Tax Credit).

Michael Appel

CareConnect Welcomes Michael Appel as GM/SVP of Homecare

CareConnect's new GM/SVP of Homecare, Michael Appel, has over 25 years of experience in every aspect of health care, from strategy to product management, business analysis, partnerships, M&A activities, and even software development. Adept at assessing business strategy and crafting strategic direction as both an angel investor and startup advisor, Michael is a respected leader known for building and leading high-performance teams. He was CEO and Co-Founder of agency management software company Arrow Solutions in 2004, which was acquired by AlayaCare in 2020. After five years in corporate development (M&A) and as AlayaCare's Market Leader in US Home Care, Michael is looking forward to joining the CareConnect team. "Michael brings a wealth of both business and industry knowledge in Homecare and Post-Acute SaaS, strategy, and business development, and will be key to our growth in 2025 and beyond," said CareConnect CEO Matt McGinty. Michael has a BA in Computer Science from Yeshiva University and an MBA from The Wharton School. He also enjoys music, running, 80s video games, and Neal Stephenson novels.

CareConnect's Partnership Philosophy

Homecare is an underfunded and underserved industry. CareConnect looks for partnerships that help all of those in the industry – agencies, caregivers, payors – be more efficient with the resources they have and be better prepared to face daily recruiting, retention and engagement challenges. By partnering with best-in-class companies, we can collectively enhance care quality while fostering teamwork and collaboration to maximize value. We can't elevate Homecare on our own. It will take a team, and we want to partner with best-in-breed vendors, products, and services to deliver value to Homecare.

Programs for PHA, 1199SEIU, AHHC-NC, and AHHC-SC

The Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) has over 700 member agencies dedicated to bringing quality home care to everyone who needs it. CareConnect provides no cost access to Home Health Care Hire: Basic, their full-featured applicant tracking system, to all PHA member agencies. "Workforce challenges remain a critical priority for the home care, home health, and hospice industries. By collaborating with CareConnect, PHA can deliver tools and resources that drive meaningful data insights related to the applicant journey from time of application to interview to hire. By tracking key performance indicators in this continuum, providers can create efficiencies in onboarding and improve the overall Direct Care Worker experience. This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to improving recruitment and retention, but more importantly, ensuring access to care for all Pennsylvanians," said Mia Haney, CEO of PHA.

With over 450,000 members throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, and Washington, DC, 1199SEIU is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in the nation. CareConnect has partnered with 1199 to provide their member agencies and caregivers with access to eLearning, applicant tracking, and exclusive discounts on CareConnect's ShiftMatch.AI platform and suite of services primarily in the New York market.

The Association for Home & Hospice Care of NC (AHHC-NC) and the SC Home Care & Hospice Association (AHHC-SC) serve over 1,000 agencies between them. All agencies now have the ability to access both CareConnect's eLearning platform and Home Health Care Hire (ATS), in addition to exclusive discounts on other products and services. "We are so excited to be partnering with CareConnect as our newest Platinum Sponsor in the Carolinas" said Tim Rogers, President & CEO of both AHHC-NC and AHHC-SC. "CareConnect will be enhancing our value-add for members by offering access to an e-learning platform for caregivers at no cost, and they will offer members a free version of their Applicant Tracking System (ATS) for hiring caregivers. It is a win-win for everyone, especially at this critical time of staffing shortages!"

Axxess Technology Solutions and WOTC

Axxess and CareConnect have partnered to offer a suite of products and services that complement each other to help homecare agencies get more caregivers, get them working, and keep them working. "With the continued focus on workforce management in the care at home industry, having a fresh and connected experience to recruitment, employee engagement, and retention is critical," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "Our partnership with CareConnect will enable organizations to streamline their workflows, increase referrals, reduce cost penalties, and improve caregiver engagement, setting them up for increased success." In addition, CareConnect is working with WOTC (Work Opportunity Tax Credit) to help agencies get the tax credits and refunds that are so often left on the table, saving them thousands to tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Caregiver-Direct Benefits from Momentous Human Performance

CareConnect is excited to partner with Momentous to bring caregivers the premium, science-backed nutritional support they deserve. This partnership empowers our clients' caregivers to feel and perform their best - because a healthier caregiver means better care for all. All caregivers in the CareConnect network of clients receive 20% off any of their products. Discount codes are being rolled out to all agencies and passed directly to caregivers.

About CareConnect

CareConnect's AI-powered suite of solutions provides homecare agencies with the tools to efficiently streamline workflows, decrease caregiver hiring/onboarding time and costs, increase referrals, reduce cost penalties, improve caregiver engagement, and gain valuable insights through predictive analytics – all in one place.

