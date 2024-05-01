CareConnect Unveils Caregiver Choice, a Breakthrough Product Feature Revolutionizing How Caregivers Get Work

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect, LLC, a leader in home care AI, software, and services, is proud to announce the launch of Caregiver Choice, a feature set for their ShiftMatch.AI platform. This groundbreaking offering is set to redefine the landscape of booking home care shifts by empowering caregivers to build their own schedules, saving care coordinators 25% or more of their time, and boosting agency revenue by booking 20-40% more shifts.

CareConnect is committed to empowering agencies and caregivers with tools to manage their businesses and schedules efficiently.

Key Value Drivers of Caregiver Choice include:

For Agencies

Meet 20-40% More Patients – Caregiver Choice increases the potential pool of candidates and provides a more flexible scheduling process, allowing agencies to fill shifts faster.

Save More than a Day a Week per Care Coordinator – Spend your time confirming Caregivers rather than calling or searching for them.

For Caregivers

Own Your Schedule – Rather than waiting for a Care Coordinator to reach out, proactively choose your own schedule and pick the shifts you want to work.

Work More – Finding shifts just got so much easier; view/filter by date (last-minute shifts), commute time, gender, pets, languages, smoking preferences, and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce Caregiver Choice to the market, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering caregivers and enhancing the quality of care for individuals in need," said Matt McGinty, CEO of CareConnect. "With its emphasis on efficiency for Care Coordinators, Caregiver Choice will revolutionize the way caregivers and agencies interact and drive significant value for our agency partners."

Caregiver Choice is being rolled out to the CareConnect Caregiver App and ShiftMatch.AI Platform for all current CareConnect clients over the next few weeks. For more information about the product and its features, visit http://www.careconnectmobile.com/for-agencies/.

About CareConnect

CareConnect is an AI-powered caregiver workflow optimization platform that delivers a fresh, connected experience so agencies can onboard, train, retain, and grow through reduced costs and increased revenue while providing the best care possible. CareConnect provides all the tools to stay compliant on one platform and the choice to incorporate other vendors if desired. CareConnect's suite of solutions includes caregiver-driven shift booking, AI-backed client matching, advanced workload optimization (reduce overtime), applicant tracking, recruiting services, eLearning, medical testing results integration, scheduling services, HR Compliance, and secure communications for field caregivers.

