CareCubes and MobileOp4 Launch Integrated, Rapid-Deploy Isolation and Command Modules for Healthcare and Emergency Response

DALLAS and OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCubes, developer of FDA-cleared bedside isolation solutions, and MobileOp4, provider of mobile, climate-controlled modular infrastructure for healthcare, emergency response, and large-scale events, today announced an integrated deployment configuration that enables CareCube® isolation units to be installed and operated inside MobileOp4 modules.

The combined solution delivers a self-contained isolation and operations environment that can be transported and deployed quickly to support infectious-disease response, surge capacity, mass-gathering medicine, and contingency operations for healthcare systems, government agencies, and event operators.

A Turnkey, Transportable Isolation Environment—Anywhere It's Needed

By integrating CareCube's negative-pressure, HEPA-filtered isolation technology within the MobileOp4 platform, organizations gain a rapid-deploy solution that combines:

Bedside pathogen isolation with FDA-cleared CareCube ® units

units Climate-controlled, power-ready modular infrastructure from MobileOp4

Fast setup without permanent construction or facility modifications

The result is a transportable, operationally flexible environment that provides airborne infection isolation capability comparable to an AIIR, delivered inside a hardened, secure, and brandable module.

Designed for Hospitals, Public Health, Events, and Field Operations

The integrated CareCubes–MobileOp4 configuration is designed to support:

Hospital surge and overflow capacity

Emergency departments and triage zones

Public health response and pandemic preparedness

Mass gatherings and major sporting events

Remote, rural, or temporary care environments

Government, military, and disaster-response deployments

Unlike permanent buildouts, the combined system can be relocated, repurposed, and redeployed as operational requirements shift.

Key Advantages: Speed, Safety, and Scalable Deployment

The integrated deployment offers:

Rapid setup: CareCube installs within MobileOp4 modules without structural modification

Negative-pressure isolation: HEPA filtration supports airborne infection control workflows

Reduced PPE burden: isolates the pathogen at the source rather than isolating staff and entire zones

Improved clinician and patient experience: visibility, access panels, and patient-centered design

Scalable footprint: deploy a single unit or expand to multiple modules as needed

MobileOp4 modules can also be configured for power distribution, communications, signage, and workflow customization, allowing deployments to function as standalone clinical assets or as integrated command-and-care nodes during major incidents or high-attendance events.

Leadership Perspective

"Healthcare and public-safety infrastructure must be modular, mobile, and rapidly deployable," said Jeff C. Blankinship, Co-Founder of MobileOp4. "By integrating the CareCube system within our platform, we can deliver isolation-grade capability in environments where permanent construction isn't practical—or can't be implemented fast enough."

A CareCubes spokesperson added, "This integrated approach expands the reach of CareCube beyond traditional hospital walls, enabling infection control capabilities in non-traditional care environments without sacrificing performance, safety, or patient experience."

Availability

Integrated CareCube-equipped MobileOp4 modules are now available for demonstrations, pilot deployments, and strategic planning discussions with healthcare systems, event operators, emergency-management agencies, and government partners.

About CareCubes

CareCubes develops rapidly deployable patient isolation systems designed to stop the spread of infectious disease by isolating the pathogen at the bedside. The CareCube® is FDA-cleared and engineered to expand isolation capacity quickly while improving safety, efficiency, and patient experience.

About MobileOp4

MobileOp4 designs and deploys modular, climate-controlled infrastructure for healthcare, emergency response, and high-profile events. The platform enables rapid deployment of secure, power-ready, customizable operational environments that can be relocated and reconfigured as needs evolve.

Time-lapse video: https://tinyurl.com/MO4-time-lapse

"Transforming Access to Healthcare — Anywhere, Anytime, Any Situation"

