Event Modules Becomes Official Distributor of MobileOp4 Mobile Medical Units

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileOp4, the leading manufacturer of rapid-deployment mobile medical units, today announced that Event Modules has been named its official distributor and rental division. The partnership gives event organizers, emergency management agencies, healthcare systems, and government entities a single point of access to MobileOp4's U.S. patent-pending, self-contained modular medical and command-control infrastructure—which deploys in under four hours from a single phone call to a fully operational, clinical-grade facility.

Expanding Access to Deployable Medical Units Nationwide

Under the agreement, Event Modules will serve as the primary channel for all mobile medical unit rentals, managed deployment services, and product distribution across MobileOp4's full line of modular units. These include medical triage and treatment bays, command-and-control operations centers, cooling and hydration stations, isolation units, screening stations, and interconnected multi-module field compounds.

Event Modules operates from three regional hubs—Dallas, TX; Nashville, TN; and Palm Beach, FL—providing coverage for events and emergencies across the continental United States. Clients can choose from single-event rentals, multi-month leases, direct purchase, or fully managed deployment services with staffing coordination and logistics support.

"This partnership represents a natural evolution for both companies," said the MobileOp4 leadership team. "Event Modules has consistently delivered our mobile medical units with the speed, professionalism, and operational precision our clients demand. By formalizing this relationship, we're ensuring every event organizer, emergency manager, and healthcare provider in the country has streamlined access to rapid-deployment medical infrastructure that performs at the level of a permanent facility."

Proven at Championship-Level Events and Large-Scale Deployments

MobileOp4's mobile medical units have protected over 500,000 lives across more than eight championship-level venues nationwide. Event Modules has already deployed MobileOp4 units at marquee events including LIV Golf, the Iroquois Steeplechase, and the National Cricket League.

Additional deployments by MobileOp4 partners include the NASCAR Championship in Phoenix (100,000+ attendees with AMR and HonorHealth), the State Fair of Texas (200,000+ daily attendees with Dallas Fire-Rescue), SEC Championship events, the KPMG Women's PGA, Globe Life Field operations with the Arlington Fire Department, and the upcoming Fiesta Bowl 2026. Clinical partners include AMR (American Medical Response), UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Fire-Rescue, HonorHealth, and the Arlington Fire Department.

"Our mission has always been to put professional-grade event medical coverage exactly where it's needed, exactly when it's needed," said Event Modules leadership. "As MobileOp4's official distributor and rental arm, we now offer the full spectrum of deployment options—from single-event mobile medical unit rentals to long-term leases and direct sales—backed by a product that outperforms pop-up tents and FEMA trailers in every measurable category."

About MobileOp4 Rapid-Deployment Mobile Medical Units

MobileOp4 mobile medical units are self-contained, climate-controlled modular facilities that deploy in under four hours without requiring site preparation, permits, or utility hookups. Key specifications include:

Deployment: Operational in under 4 hours from call to clinical-grade facility

Operational in under 4 hours from call to clinical-grade facility Climate Control: 12,000 BTU HVAC with HEPA filtration, all-weather operation

12,000 BTU HVAC with HEPA filtration, all-weather operation Compliance: HIPAA-compliant private treatment environments

HIPAA-compliant private treatment environments Connectivity: Wi-Fi, bonded cellular, and StarLink-ready communications

Wi-Fi, bonded cellular, and StarLink-ready communications Construction: Aircraft-grade structural insulated panels; Class A fire rated; mold-, rust-, and water-resistant

Aircraft-grade structural insulated panels; Class A fire rated; mold-, rust-, and water-resistant Sustainability: Over 22,000 recycled water bottles per unit; made in the USA

Over 22,000 recycled water bottles per unit; made in the USA Power: Compatible with 15–20A wall outlet, 30A RV hookup, or generator

Compatible with 15–20A wall outlet, 30A RV hookup, or generator Portability: 1,800 lbs; standard flatbed deployable; unlimited redeployment across locations

Industries and Markets Served

Through this partnership, Event Modules now distributes and deploys MobileOp4 mobile medical units across multiple sectors: major sporting events and entertainment venues, fairs and festivals, disaster and emergency response operations, federal and state government agencies, military field operations, rural healthcare outreach for underserved communities, and corporate campus and university medical coverage. MobileOp4 units are eligible for local, state, and federal funding through emergency preparedness, public health, rural healthcare, and disaster relief programs.

For mobile medical unit rentals and managed deployment services, visit eventmodules.com . For purchase, lease, and strategic partnership opportunities, visit mobileop4.com .

About MobileOp4

MobileOp4 is the leading manufacturer of rapid-deployment mobile medical units and modular command-control infrastructure in the United States. Built in the USA with U.S. patent-pending technology, MobileOp4's self-contained, climate-controlled units deliver clinical-grade medical facilities anywhere in the country within hours—without site preparation, permits, or utility hookups. MobileOp4 serves the event medical, emergency response, military, government, and rural healthcare markets, with units proven across 500,000+ lives at championship-level venues nationwide. Learn more at mobileop4.com .

About Event Modules

Event Modules is the official distributor and rental division of MobileOp4, specializing in turnkey mobile medical unit deployments for events, healthcare, and emergency response. With operational hubs in Dallas, TX; Nashville, TN; and Palm Beach, FL, Event Modules provides event medical coverage, managed deployment services, and modular infrastructure rentals that deliver hospital-grade care without capital investment. Event Modules has deployed at LIV Golf, the Iroquois Steeplechase, and the National Cricket League. Learn more at eventmodules.com .

Web: mobileop4.com | eventmodules.com

