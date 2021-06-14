Career Expo to Offer 1,500 Jobs

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Brownsville and Greater Brownsville Incentive Corporation (GBIC), Economic Development Corporation, will host Careers and Coffee, the largest career expo ever held in Rio Grande Valley. The event will be held on Monday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center located at 1 Event Center Road. Entry to the Expo is free.

Careers and Coffee will feature more than 1,500 job opportunities from various organizations including the City of Brownsville, SpaceX, DHR Health, SteelCoast, Southwest Key, and National Electric Coil. Some organizations are expected to extend job offers on the spot.

There will be career opportunities in fields such as healthcare, engineering, transportation, human resources, and government, and in skilled trades including machinery mechanics, facilities maintenance, and welding. Careers and Coffee will also offer free resume headshots by a professional photographer, a resume workshop, and networking opportunities in collaboration with Texas Workforce Solutions, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Southmost College (TSC) and UTRGV. Light refreshments will be available.

Registration for workshops is requested but not required. To hold your place for a workshop, register at btxcareers.com.

"We are proud to be able to connect Brownsville's amazing employers, who are ready to hire, with the talented, hardworking, qualified people of Brownsville," said Helen Ramirez, Deputy City Manager and GBIC CEO. "It's time to get our community back to work!"

The Careers and Coffee Expo will be the largest of its kind ever held in the Rio Grande Valley. Individuals who live outside of Brownsville are encouraged to attend. Event is FREE and registration is not required.

For more information contact

Felipe Romero

Communications & Marketing Director, City of Brownsville, (956) 547-6505

or [email protected]

SOURCE City of Brownsville

