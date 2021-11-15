ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerEco and Bender Consulting Services are partnering again on November 16, 2021, to host a virtual job fair bringing employers and nationwide talent together.

The fair, which will be hosted from 9am to 6pm Eastern, is open to experienced and early career jobseekers with disabilities seeking full-time career opportunities, as well as internships, co-ops, and part-time roles.

CareerEco and Bender Consulting Services to Host Virtual Career Fair for Jobseekers Living with Disabilities

A diverse array of organizations will be represented at the online recruitment event, including Wells Fargo as an Event Sponsor. Government agencies, such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Secret Service, and Department of State, along with global and entrepreneurial employers, are all showcasing their commitment to hiring a diverse workforce.

Virtual career fairs enable recruiters to meet applicants while minimizing barriers to access. Engaging in the virtual space allows candidates to highlight their professional achievements and qualifications without the burden or risks of attending in-person events.

"With diversity, equity, and inclusion being at the forefront, there has never been a more important time for providing accessibility," according to Gayle Oliver-Plath, CEO & Founder of CareerEco. She added, "CareerEco is especially grateful to team up with leaders in the disability community, Bender Consulting Services, to create a virtual experience for those that offer much needed skills to the workforce."

For more information on the Bender Virtual Career Fair:

www.careereco.com/events/Disability-Nov2021

About CareerEco Virtual Events

Since 2010, CareerEco has been hosting virtual career development events for employers, colleges & universities, associations, admissions departments, non-profits, and other organizations that aim to propel jobseekers, students, alumni, and professionals across all industries toward the next step of their career. For more information, visit CareerEco.com .

CONTACT:

Christina Van Dewater | CareerEco Virtual Events

770.874.7807 | [email protected]

SOURCE CareerEco Virtual Events