Careerminds Acquires Keystone Partners, Renovo, Job Copilot, and Outplacement Australia to Create a Global Leader in End-to-End Workforce Solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Careerminds announced today the acquisitions of Keystone Partners, Renovo, Job Copilot, and Outplacement Australia, a portfolio of people-first career transition and talent solutions businesses operating across North America, the UK, Australia, and beyond. Together, these acquisitions enable Careerminds to better support employers and individuals at every stage of the talent lifecycle, combining broader solutions with global delivery and deep local market expertise.

The combination creates a scaled platform that brings together proven expertise and a broad range of solutions to help organizations strengthen their workforce and support individuals through pivotal career moments.

Serving organizations and individuals in more than 100 countries and 80 languages, Careerminds delivers best-in-class workforce solutions such as career transition services, talent development, and career frameworks. Customers benefit from consistent delivery across regions and access to a broader bench of experienced practitioners.

Employers face accelerating workforce transformation and rising expectations for leadership development in an increasingly fragmented provider landscape. These pressures create barriers to mobility, engagement, and organizational resilience.

By bringing these companies together, Careerminds offers an integrated, outcomes-focused platform that provides HR teams with greater visibility, empowers leaders and managers at critical moments, and enables individuals to move confidently through career transitions and development.

"We are uniting exceptional teams and trusted brands to help organizations and people thrive through change," said Raymond Lee, President of Careerminds. "With these strategic acquisitions, Careerminds expands its reach and deepens its expertise across the career journey — delivering a connected experience and stronger outcomes for customers around the world."

Careerminds will deliver a cohesive platform across its portfolio of solutions and brands, while preserving flexibility and choice for customers seeking targeted offerings aligned to their specific workforce and talent goals.

About Keystone Partners

Keystone Partners provides career transition and outplacement services, leadership development, and executive coaching. The firm helps organizations and individuals navigate change with empathetic, expert-led programs designed to deliver measurable impact for employers and participants.

About Renovo

Renovo is a UK-based career transition specialist and one of the country's leading providers of outplacement support. Trusted by organizations across the private, public, and third sectors, Renovo delivers flexible programs ranging from technology-enabled support to high-touch executive coaching, alongside internal mobility, resilience, and pre-retirement offerings. Founded in 2009, Renovo is headquartered in North Yorkshire.

About Outplacement Australia

Outplacement Australia is a dedicated career transition and outplacement consultancy serving organizations nationwide. Its team includes certified resume writers, personal branding strategists, interview coaches, and qualified career practitioners who deliver one-to-one support, group workshops, redeployment, executive coaching, and internal career development. Founded in 2008, the company is headquartered in Brisbane with coaches across major cities and regional centers.

About Job Copilot

Job Copilot provides consumer-focused tools and services that streamline key steps in the job search, helping individuals organize opportunities, optimize applications, and prepare for interviews as part of a broader job-seeker enablement experience.

About Careerminds

Careerminds is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in outplacement, career transition, job architecture, and talent development. We combine modern technology with high-touch, one-to-one coaching to help organizations support employees through workforce change and growth. Our scalable delivery model enables consistent, personalized experiences across 80+ languages and major markets worldwide, offering a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional firms. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

