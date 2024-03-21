Careers Launch Talent Group and Signature Hire Announce Strategic Merger

MESA, Ariz., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers Launch Talent Group, a global leader in the executive recruiting and outplacement services industries, is excited to announce the acquisition of Signature Hire, a premier talent acquisition firm known for its expertise in engineering, construction, and manufacturing.

This acquisition enhances the ability of Careers Launch to provide tailored and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients seeking top talent.

"Bret and Travis bring vast knowledge and increased capability to our combined organization. They are experts in the field of engineering and technology," said Curtis LaClaire, CEO of Careers Launch Talent Group. "We are happy to welcome them and their global team as we look to set new industry standards and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Signature Hire's Co-Founder, Bret Harris, echoed these sentiments, stating, "We are excited about the opportunities that this merger brings. The shared values and commitment to client success make this collaboration a natural fit, and we look forward to achieving new heights together."

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Expanded Reach: The merger extends Careers Launch's reach into new markets and industries, enabling the delivery of executive recruitment services on a global scale.

Enhanced Expertise: The complementary skills and industry knowledge of both organizations will result in an enriched service offering, providing clients with an unparalleled level of expertise in executive talent acquisition.

Advanced Technology Integration: The acquisition allows for the integration of cutting-edge technologies, streamlining the recruitment process and providing clients with data-driven insights to make informed decisions.

Signature Hires Co-Founders, Bret Harris and Travis Cariveau will assume the role of Managing Partners within Careers Launch, ensuring a smooth integration of teams and operations.

Clients and partners can expect a seamless transition, with the same dedication to excellence in talent recruitment that has become synonymous with Careers Launch.

For more information about Careers Launch and its talent recruiting services, please visit www.careerslaunch.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

