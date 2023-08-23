Carefeed Adds Healthcare Veteran as Chief Strategy Officer

Former ShiftKey and OnShift executive joins senior community engagement software to enhance strategic growth

CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carefeed , the leading resident and family engagement platform for the senior living industry, has added Steve Haynes to its leadership team as chief strategy officer.

"The market we serve is under-resourced. At Carefeed, we make quantum leaps and provide incredible value to our customers and end users," said Terry Wall , CEO and founder of Carefeed. "Steve's extensive industry knowledge is the perfect ingredient to drive our momentum. His keen insight, industry knowledge and relationships will enable us to build value-creating partnerships — and ultimately make a huge difference in the ecosystem."

Prior to joining the leadership team, Haynes served as an independent board member at Carefeed. As a seasoned executive, Haynes brings a strong record of managing strategic relationships and leading corporate development. Most recently, Haynes served as the executive vice president of corporate development at ShiftKey, a leading technology-based marketplace for healthcare staffing. Before ShiftKey, Haynes was on the leadership team at OnShift, leveraging the company's industry-leading scheduling product to become a comprehensive HCM platform. Haynes' extensive experience in providing technology-based solutions for the healthcare industry will enhance Carefeed's ability to serve its communities in innovative ways.

"As a board member at Carefeed, I have had the pleasure to witness its incredible growth in such a short period of time and catch a glimpse of what the company has in store," said Haynes. "The aim of every person at Carefeed — including Terry and the leadership team —is to enable every caregiver to spend more time with their residents by automating time-consuming daily tasks. I believe in their mission and have seen their dedication to accomplishing this lofty goal. How could I pass up an opportunity to contribute to their success?"

Carefeed's cutting-edge technology fosters exceptional care journeys through improved operations, empowering providers to deliver unparalleled care.

For more information about Carefeed, visit www.carefeed.com .

About Carefeed

Carefeed is your central place for seamless communication and engagement with residents, families, and staff.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

BLASTmedia for Carefeed

[email protected]

SOURCE Carefeed