Carefeed Adds Healthcare Veteran as Chief Strategy Officer

23 Aug, 2023, 08:05 ET
Former ShiftKey and OnShift executive joins senior community engagement software to enhance strategic growth
CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carefeed, the leading resident and family engagement platform for the senior living industry, has added Steve Haynes to its leadership team as chief strategy officer.
"The market we serve is under-resourced. At Carefeed, we make quantum leaps and provide incredible value to our customers and end users," said Terry Wall, CEO and founder of Carefeed. "Steve's extensive industry knowledge is the perfect ingredient to drive our momentum. His keen insight, industry knowledge and relationships will enable us to build value-creating partnerships — and ultimately make a huge difference in the ecosystem."
Prior to joining the leadership team, Haynes served as an independent board member at Carefeed. As a seasoned executive, Haynes brings a strong record of managing strategic relationships and leading corporate development. Most recently, Haynes served as the executive vice president of corporate development at ShiftKey, a leading technology-based marketplace for healthcare staffing. Before ShiftKey, Haynes was on the leadership team at OnShift, leveraging the company's industry-leading scheduling product to become a comprehensive HCM platform. Haynes' extensive experience in providing technology-based solutions for the healthcare industry will enhance Carefeed's ability to serve its communities in innovative ways.
"As a board member at Carefeed, I have had the pleasure to witness its incredible growth in such a short period of time and catch a glimpse of what the company has in store," said Haynes. "The aim of every person at Carefeed — including Terry and the leadership team —is to enable every caregiver to spend more time with their residents by automating time-consuming daily tasks. I believe in their mission and have seen their dedication to accomplishing this lofty goal. How could I pass up an opportunity to contribute to their success?"
Carefeed's cutting-edge technology fosters exceptional care journeys through improved operations, empowering providers to deliver unparalleled care.
For more information about Carefeed, visit www.carefeed.com.
About Carefeed
Carefeed is your central place for seamless communication and engagement with residents, families, and staff.
Media Contact
Jaclyn Pullen
BLASTmedia for Carefeed
[email protected]
SOURCE Carefeed
Share this article