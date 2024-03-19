Careforth's Structured Family Caregiving Model Shown to Drive Cost Reductions and Lower Total Cost of Care

New study finds Careforth's services lead to over $60,000 per person estimated annual cost savings

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careforth, a leading provider of caregiver support and resources, announced today an analysis of the impact of its Structured Family Caregiving program on outcomes that improve quality and lower the cost of care. The results of the new study showed that members in Careforth's services have a lower probability of falls with injury and a lower probability of emergency department (ED) visits as compared to a similar group of dual-eligible Medicare beneficiaries.

ATI Advisory, a leading healthcare research and advisory services firm, conducted the research study to compare the probability of adverse health outcomes between a Careforth intervention control group and the most recent available three years of data from the Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey (MCBS) control group. Chief among the results:

Careforth services help reduce falls with injury. There was a 46% lower probability of at least one injurious fall in a year as compared to similar dual eligible individuals in the MCBS control group. Careforth estimates these research findings result in an estimated $1,600 savings per member per year.

savings per member per year. Careforth services help reduce emergency department (ED) visits. There was a 21% lower probability of at least one ED visit in a year. Careforth estimates these research findings result in an estimated savings of $243 * per member per year.

In addition to these research findings, Careforth helps members remain at home, with a 37-month average length of stay that saves payors approximately $60,000 per person per year as compared to the cost of nursing home care. Combined with the estimated savings related to injurious fall avoidance, Careforth estimates that they deliver a total estimated annual cost savings of $61,600 per person per year for state or health plan payors.

"It was important that Careforth undertake this third-party analysis of our Structured Family Caregiving program for a number of reasons," said Matt Marek, President and CEO at Careforth. "First, the data helps us demonstrate the strength of our programs for policy makers as they seek approaches that support aging in place. Second, the findings help us shine a spotlight on family caregivers as a possible solution in addressing direct care worker shortages. And finally, and fundamentally importantly to Careforth, the data provides us insights so that we can meet our mission to continually improve our support to family caregivers."

Careforth connects family caregivers with an expert care team through home and technology-enabled visits. Careforth's care team which consists of coaches, social workers, and nurses, provide guidance on everything from managing daily care and medications to navigating the challenges and stresses of caregiving. To learn more about our outcomes data, visit our website.

*An estimated annual cost for emergency department visits since some of the estimated savings realized in injurious fall date may also appear in emergency department utilization savings

