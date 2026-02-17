Carefully Crafted Marco's Specialty Pizzas Deliver More Flavor and Value

Fresh Dough Loaded with High-Quality Meats, Cheeses, Veggies, Sauces and More – Marco's Specialty Pizzas Level-Up Every Pizza Occasion

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza leans into what sets it apart: careful craftsmanship at every step. As one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, Marco's and its pizza specialists, know guests demand bold flavor, variety and unique choices for each special occasion. To showcase that expertise, Marco's invites consumers to explore its full line of Specialty Pizzas through a limited-time offer.

According to a Technomic 2025 Consumer Trend Report1, 36% of younger consumers specifically say they are more interested in trying pizzas with unique toppings or ingredients than they were two years ago, with more than half looking for more premium options. Marco's Specialty Pizzas reflect a wide range of flavors, with many inspired by limited time offerings before becoming menu staples, including originals like White Cheezy and Grilled Chicken Florentine, alongside classics such as Deluxe and All Meat and regional-inspired favorites like The Philly and Hawaiian Chicken.

Marco's Pizza starts with dough made fresh in-house daily with every step carefully controlled, from water temperature and filtration, to flour quality, mixing, and proofing. Marco's Specialty Pizzas go even further, layering premium meats and cheese with generous portions of hand-sliced vegetables like white and red onions and Roma tomatoes. Crafted in Marco's test kitchen and replicated across all stores, these bold, abundant topping combinations deliver a more indulgent, bolder flavor experience.

"At Marco's, consumers can trust us as the specialists to create their favorite pizza," said Marta DeAguiar, Vice President, Brand and Field Marketing. "No matter how classic or creative the toppings, each pizza is crafted with care, made fresh and built on the quality ingredients our guests expect."

To encourage consumers to explore the full range of flavors, Marco's Pizza is offering $3 off any size Specialty Pizza2 from now through March 29. Guests can use the exclusive promo code SP3OFF to discover a new favorite Specialty Pizza and experience why Marco's continues to stand out for pizza lovers seeking more choice without compromising on quality or value.

Guests can choose from a lineup of Specialty Pizzas made with fresh-made dough, Marco's signature sauces and high-quality cheeses, including:

All Meat – A hearty mix of pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and bacon

Deluxe – A perfectly balanced favorite with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, sliced green peppers, and onions

Garden – Mushrooms, black olives, onions, sliced Roma tomatoes, and feta cheese

Hawaiian Chicken – Ham, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple paired with melty cheese for sweet and savory flavor

The Philly – Rich white cheese sauce topped with tender shaved steak, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

White Cheezy – Garlic-forward white sauce, bacon, onions and sliced Roma tomatoes layered with cheese

The Big Cheese – Three signature cheeses plus cheddar, shaved Parmesan and grated Parmesan for a melty, cheese-forward bite

Chicken Fresco – Grilled chicken, bacon, onions and tomatoes finished with three fresh cheeses plus cheddar.

Grilled Chicken Florentine – White sauce topped with grilled chicken, spinach, red onions, tomatoes and feta cheese

BarBQ Chicken – Tangy BBQ sauce layered with grilled chicken, bacon, onions and melted cheese

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2025 data1. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

1 According to Technomic's 2025 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

2Valid on any size specialty pizza (excluding heart-shaped pizzas) only for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Price does not include extras. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

