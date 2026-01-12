CareHawk® Debuts the VIS1 Video Intercom Station, Integrated with Spotlight™ to Deliver Single-Pane-of-Glass Communications Platform for K-12 schools

LONGWOOD, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareHawk®, a leading provider of safety communications for K–12 schools, today announced the launch of the VIS1 Video Intercom Station, the latest addition to its suite of integrated safety solutions. The VIS1 enhances campus security by providing high-definition video and two-way audio for entry points, enabling staff to verify visitors, monitor multiple secured access vestibules, and coordinate emergency responses in real-time, all from the intuitive Spotlight™ dashboard.

The VIS1 Video Intercom Station extends CareHawk’s single pane of glass strategy by bringing secure entry communication to your desktop with Spotlight™ and the Admin7 console.

CareHawk will officially debut the VIS1 at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), January 11–14, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. giving school districts a first look at the engineered integration into Spotlight and CareHawk's mission to provide districts with a single pane of glass approach to managing school communications.

"Video intercom at secure entry vestibules is a critical component of school safety," said Rami Michael, President and CEO of CareHawk. "With the VIS1, we are expanding our comprehensive CareHawk solutions to include a fully engineered video intercom. This capability aligns with the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) Guidelines and provides districts with a practical, effective tool to enhance security and protect their communities."

According to the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) Guidelines—a comprehensive, tiered framework for school safety—a secured vestibule is recommended across Tiers 1 through 4, with PASS further advising the use of video intercom systems at visitor entrances to support controlled access, verification, and effective front-office communication as a tier 1 priority. Video intercom access enables schools to enhance perimeter security, ensure only authorized visitors gain entry, and maintain situational awareness during emergencies. By integrating seamlessly with CareHawk's platforms and Spotlight™ software, the VIS1 supports both day-to-day operational efficiency and layered security strategies.

"From a technology perspective, the VIS1 delivers reliability and performance without compromise," said Stacie Dinse, Director of Product Management at CareHawk. "The rugged, all-weather design, HD camera, and long-range audio provide clear communication in any environment, while integration with CH2000IP, CH1000X, Admin7, and Spotlight software enables centralized management and coordination from a single pane of glass."

Why Video Intercom Access is Critical for School Security:

Video intercom stations are considered essential for schools in managing controlled access because they combine real-time communication, verification, and security into a single system:

Staff can see and speak to visitors before granting entry, ensuring only authorized individuals gain access. Enhanced Safety: During emergencies such as lockdowns or intrusions, staff can confirm who is at a door without exposing themselves, improving situational awareness.

During emergencies such as lockdowns or intrusions, staff can confirm who is at a door without exposing themselves, improving situational awareness. Controlled Access Points: Schools can centralize entry management at main entrances or sensitive areas like offices, labs, or server rooms, unlocking doors remotely only after verification.

The VIS1 is capable of integration with video recording systems, providing an audit trail for investigations or security reviews. Visitor Management Efficiency: Video intercoms streamline the verification process, saving staff time and reducing human error.

The VIS1 provides K–12 districts with a scalable, secure, and cost-effective video intercom solution that extends CareHawk's comprehensive safety communications capabilities and supports PASS-recommended layered security measures.

To learn more about the VIS1 Video Intercom Station, visit www.carehawk.com or contact your local CareHawk representative at https://www.carehawk.com/find-a-rep/.

About CareHawk®

CareHawk is a leading provider of school safety communications solutions that secure, alert, and connect K–12 school communities, with more than 20 years of proven leadership in the education market. From routine operations to emergency response, CareHawk systems are engineered to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready technology for safer campuses.

