CareMessage Announces Inaugural "Connected by Care 2025" Summit to Advance Health Equity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareMessage, the largest patient engagement platform for low-income populations in the United States, today announced its inaugural virtual summit, Connected by Care 2025, to be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. This complimentary one-day event will bring together hundreds of leaders, innovators, and practitioners from Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), free and charitable clinics, and other community-based organizations to share actionable solutions for improving health equity.

The summit is designed to address the persistent disparities in the U.S. healthcare system, where low-income populations face a life expectancy 10-15 years less than their high-income counterparts. By focusing on the intersection of technology and community health, Connected by Care 2025 will equip attendees with the tools and strategies needed to create tangible change.

"At CareMessage, our mission has always been to leverage technology to ensure everyone has a fair chance to be healthy," said Cecilia Corral, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at CareMessage. "Connected by Care 2025 is the natural extension of that mission. It's about creating a dedicated space for the champions on the front lines of community health to connect, learn from one another, and leave re-energized with solutions that work. We are making this event free to remove all barriers for the vital, yet often resource-constrained, organizations who need these conversations the most."

The summit's agenda is structured around the three core pillars of health equity:

Access to Care: Sessions on streamlining Medicaid enrollment, managing medical debt, and leveraging technology for patient outreach.

Clinical Outcomes: Deep dives into improving maternal health, integrating behavioral health, and managing chronic conditions like cancer.

Deep dives into improving maternal health, integrating behavioral health, and managing chronic conditions like cancer. Social Drivers of Health (SDOH): Actionable insights on addressing food and housing insecurity, breaking down language barriers, and delivering effective health education.

The event will feature a series of expert-led sessions, panel discussions with founders of innovative health solutions, and networking opportunities for attendees.

Registration for Connected by CareMessage is now open and is complimentary for all attendees. To view the full agenda and reserve your spot, please visit https://ringcentr.al/41xfPnv.

About CareMessage

CareMessage is a non-profit technology organization building the largest patient engagement platform for low-income populations in the United States. CareMessage delivers personalized health education and care coordination support via text messaging. Founded in 2012, the CareMessage platform has reached more than 20 million people across 45 U.S. states and territories, with a focus on addressing health disparities, improving health outcomes and increasing access to care for low-income communities. The CareMessage team, many with lived experiences in these communities, leverages a nonprofit model to reinvest revenue into impact. For more information, visit www.caremessage.org.

