CareMessage Launches Wellness Copilot to Transform Diabetes Management Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareMessage, the non-profit technology organization building the largest patient engagement platform for low-income populations, today announced the launch of Wellness Copilot for Diabetes. This new solution is designed to expand the AI-driven capabilities of the CareMessage platform to help community health centers and free clinics tackle the growing diabetes crisis amid a national healthcare workforce shortage.

A Growing Population for a Shrinking Workforce

Diabetes affects more than 38 million people in the U.S., and the patient volume at safety-net organizations including Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) continues to climb, with over three million patients with diabetes seen in 2024. Compounding this challenge, a shrinking healthcare workforce faces increasing burnout while caring for more patients with complex needs. This unsustainable equation risks widening health inequities for the nation's most vulnerable populations.

Rethinking the Role of Technology in Scaling Outcome Improvements

The Wellness Copilot for Diabetes intelligently uses clinical, appointment, and demographic data from the Electronic Health Record (EHR) to automatically identify and group patients based on their specific needs from pre-diabetes to controlled or uncontrolled diabetes. Each segment is guided through a personalized engagement strategy delivered via text messaging and designed leveraging CareMessage's patented technology for sequential messaging to meet a health goal:

Appointment Adherence: The program first focuses on short-term health goals, including ensuring patients attend crucial check-ups at the right cadence (e.g., quarterly for uncontrolled, annually for pre-diabetes). It then collects and reports on key insights into why patients are not booking an appointment to enable organizations to assess barriers to care. Evidence-Based Coaching: Once attendance goals are met, the system automatically enrolls patients in CareMessage's clinically proven health coaching programs, which use conversational, sequential text messaging to support long-term behavior change and A1c reduction.

"This is about providing a lifeline to care teams and their patients," said Cecilia Corral, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CareMessage. "We see the immense pressure on our safety-net partners. By automating crucial aspects of diabetes care, we can alleviate staff burnout and ensure every patient, whether they have pre-diabetes or uncontrolled diabetes, receives timely, personalized support to achieve their health goals."

From Pilot to Proven Results

This approach is built on CareMessage's foundation of clinically proven results. CareMessage's diabetes coaching is proven to help patients reduce their A1c, and a recently published study led by Stanford University found a CareMessage text-messaging intervention to be as effective as a human health coach in increasing and sustaining physical activity. Early pilot users of the Wellness Copilot are seeing rates as high as 55 percent of patients expressing interest in scheduling an appointment through conversational engagement that not only prompts appointment booking but also delivers diabetes education necessary to enable an appointment action.

At a time when health centers face tough decisions on how to allocate limited resources, the Wellness Copilot for Diabetes is essential. These types of solutions ensure organizations can achieve both their operational and clinical goals while providing comprehensive, compassionate support to their communities.

About CareMessage

CareMessage is a non-profit technology organization building the largest patient engagement platform for low-income populations in the United States. CareMessage delivers personalized health education and care coordination support via text messaging. Founded in 2012, the CareMessage platform has reached more than 20 million people across 45 U.S. states and territories, with a focus on addressing health disparities, improving health outcomes and increasing access to care for low-income communities. The CareMessage team, many with lived experiences in these communities, leverages a nonprofit model to reinvest revenue into impact. For more information, visit www.caremessage.org.

SOURCE CareMessage