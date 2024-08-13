CareOregon and Columbia Pacific celebrate grand opening of new Hawk's Eye Apartments

Innovative project adds much-needed supportive and workforce housing to Northwest Oregon.

SEASIDE, Ore., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CareOregon and Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) celebrated the grand opening of the Hawk's Eye Apartments, a milestone in a collaborative effort to address the housing crisis impacting the health and well-being of people living in Northwest Oregon. The apartment building was formerly a Red Lion Inn & Suites and has now been converted into a mix of workforce housing for Columbia Pacific's contracted network of providers – including social service providers and health care workers – as well as permanent supportive housing, which will be managed by Clatsop Behavioral Health. CareOregon and Columbia Pacific leaders gathered with elected officials, community partners and others to commemorate the grand opening at an onsite ribbon-cutting event.

"I am proud and excited for the grand opening of the Hawk's Eye apartments today," said Mimi Haley, executive director of Columbia Pacific. "This project has been an amazing example of organizations, leaders and community members coming together to find creative solutions and collaborating with one another to make them a reality. That's what this building embodies."

The completion of the Hawk's Eye Apartments adds 55 new units (mostly studio apartments) at market rate to Clatsop County, which has Oregon's highest rate of per-capita houselessness. Nearly 23 out of every 1,000 Clatsop County residents are unhoused, according to 2023 state data. The region's affordable-housing shortage not only impacts existing community members but also makes it difficult for local health care employers to attract and retain workers, exacerbating access challenges.

From hotel to home

CareOregon, Columbia Pacific's parent organization, purchased the former hotel in early 2023. The organizations broke ground on the conversion project in November 2023. Two Oregon-based firms – Bremik Construction and CIDA Architecture (a woman-owned firm) – served as the design-build contractor. Converting an existing structure allowed CareOregon and Columbia Pacific to complete the project relatively quickly while keeping costs down.

Columbia Pacific has contracted with Pinehurst Management to provide onsite property management. Clatsop Behavioral Health, a longtime Columbia Pacific clinical partner, will provide services to future residents needing support to retain and manage their housing units. All units are equipped with a private bathroom and kitchenette. The property has a community room for use by residents and the public.

"This project will make a significant difference in many people's lives," said Amy Baker, executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Health. "It addresses one of the most critical aspects to well-being – especially for people living with behavioral health challenges – which is safe, affordable and supportive housing."

The housing-health connection

CareOregon and Columbia Pacific's housing work is rooted in a firm belief in the connection between safe, affordable housing and health. Research shows that people experiencing houselessness are at greater risk of poor health outcomes and more likely to be hospitalized and die younger than the general population. Children who experience housing instability are more likely to engage in early drug use and suffer from depression. What is more, the excessive cost of housing may force people to choose between paying for rent and getting timely medical care, resulting in unnecessary emergency room visits. Affordability issues can also exacerbate food insecurity and other health-related social issues. In addition, housing has been a top issue identified by the local communities for Columbia Pacific to address in both its 2020 – 2024 and 2025 – 2029 community health improvement plans.

Long-term focus on housing

While the grand opening of the Hawk's Eye Apartments is an exciting milestone for CareOregon and Columbia Pacific, it is just one of many housing investments that Columbia Pacific has made over the last four years.

Since 2020, Columbia Pacific, together with some of its largest clinical partners, has invested nearly $6 million to address housing needs in Northwest Oregon, where the proliferation of short-term rentals and a limited supply of developable land have led to a severe shortage of affordable housing. These investments add up to roughly 350 new affordable housing units in the region.

With the Hawk's Eye Apartments, Columbia Pacific has taken a slightly different approach to its housing work. In general, the coordinated care organization works to increase the supply of affordable housing by providing crucial financial support for projects undertaken by developers and community-based organizations. Through its Regional Housing Impact Fund, Columbia Pacific also provides critical financial support to local nonprofits serving community members experiencing houselessness

About CareOregon

CareOregon is a nonprofit community benefit organization that provides health care coverage to more than 500,000 Oregonians on the Oregon Health Plan. Now in our 30th year, we support our members through three coordinated care organizations, a Medicare Advantage plan, a tribal care coordination program, a dental care organization and in-home medical care with Housecall Providers. CareOregon members have access to integrated physical, dental and mental health care and substance use treatment. We also connect members to housing, fresh food, education, and transportation services. CareOregon has offices in Portland, Medford and Seaside, Oregon.

About Columbia Pacific CCO

Columbia Pacific CCO, part of the CareOregon family of companies, is proud to serve more than 36,000 Oregon Health Plan members living in Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties. As a nonprofit coordinated care organization (CCO), we provide physical, dental, and mental health care through a growing network of health care providers. Our priorities are guided by our local board of directors, community advisory councils and clinical advisory panel, and are informed by extensive community engagement. Columbia Pacific is committed to promoting the health of all those in our region. We focus on increasing access to language services, offering treatment for those experiencing substance use disorders, affordable housing, and fostering connections that promote social health.

