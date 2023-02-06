CarePatrol Awards Its Highest Honor to Franchisee at Annual Conference

Leading senior care solutions organization hosts annual conference to recognize franchisees for success in 2022 and share new initiatives to better serve clients

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions agency, awarded the 2022 Exemplar Award to Sandi Wake, CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Grand Rapids East. The 11th annual CarePatrol Franchise Conference took place Jan. 18-21 welcoming about 240 CarePatrol staff members and franchisees.

The Exemplar Award, previously titled Franchisee of the Year, is awarded to the CarePatrol franchisee who displays the highest level of excellence in leadership, performance and compliance within the CarePatrol franchise system throughout the year.

"Being the recipient of the 2022 Exemplar Award was such an honor for my team and me," said Wake. "When I looked back at the previous 30 years in my former positions, I had never made an impact like I have with my CarePatrol clients. It is very rewarding to be able to help seniors and their families find workable solutions during a very stressful time.The award is a tribute to the members of our team who work with our seniors and their families doing the right thing every day, building our reputation in the areas we serve. I was thrilled to be able to accept the award on behalf of our team."

In addition to announcing awards within the network, the conference was held to help energize the CarePatrol teams and provide new tools and insights on making the most significant impact possible for franchisees and the families that CarePatrol serves. The schedule was full of expert guest speakers, networking, fundraising and informative breakout sessions. The CarePatrol system raised over $15,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

"All of CarePatrol is so proud to be able to recognize Sandi as the recipient of the 2022 Exemplar Award - our highest honor for franchisees. She is the definition of a leader and an example of what it means to be a successful business owner and meaningful member of the communities she serves," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and president of CarePatrol.

"Hosting an annual event to recognize our CarePatrol family's dedication and share new information and initiatives is a rewarding experience for all. Thank you to our caring and courageous franchisees for making a difference and to our compassionate presenters."

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 170 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 13 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

