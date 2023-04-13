CarePatrol Named a Top Recession-Proof Business for 2023 by Franchise Business Review

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in CarePatrol

PHOENIX, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions organization, was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its report on the Top Recession-Proof Franchises for 2023.

"It is highly gratifying to be recognized as a top recession-proof business and to know that franchisee satisfaction is high," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and brand president of CarePatrol. "Regardless of the economy, franchising in general and especially in the senior care space is very well-positioned for growth. Our team is committed to making sure our existing franchisees are successful by providing them with the resources they need to serve their communities."

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

More than 36,000 franchisees representing over 365 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey. From the research, CarePatrol was one of just 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise award winner and be featured on the list of the best recession-proof franchises .

CarePatrol's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.

"While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are highly recession-resistant based on historical performance," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "For people seeking to be their own boss, the Top 100 Recession-Proof businesses we identified this year not only have outstanding satisfaction among their owners—one of the most important factors to consider before investing in any franchise opportunity—but they have performed well in good times and bad and we feel they hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead."

CarePatrol's survey data showed:

88% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" that senior management encourages a strong team culture;

94% of franchisees enjoy operating their business;

97% of franchisees would recommend the franchise to others.

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 170 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 13 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

