CarePredict Launches Tempo™ Series 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict , the leading AI-powered preventive senior care platform announced today the launch of the third generation of their smart wearable - CarePredict Tempo™ Series 3. The Tempo uses an array of sensors, indoor location data, machine learning, and sophisticated gesture recognition algorithms to learn an individual's activity and behavior patterns and predict the probability of health declines well in advance. Tempo Series 3 will be showcased at Booth 1855, LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo – one of the biggest networking and educational platforms for nonprofit organizations in senior care, in the San Diego Convention Center.

Tempo™ Series 3 - First wearable for seniors to detect changes in daily activity and behavior patterns

The earliest signs of health declines in seniors appear as subtle changes in daily activity and behavior patterns. There is an over-reliance on human observation when it comes to detecting these changes. Tempo augments human observation with machine sensing and learning by continuously observing and alerting on the changes in activities of daily living (ADLs) like eating, cooking, walking, sleeping, showering, and toileting.

"Almost all wearables in the market today detect just steps, sleep or some physiological measurements," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "But when it comes to senior care, changes in activity and behavior patterns are the new vital signs as they foreshadow declines in health and are more important than just physiological measurements. CarePredict's Tempo wearables enable professional and family caregivers to shift from the old paradigm of Detect and Treat based on physiological measurements to the new world of "Predict and Prevent" based on changes in activity and behavior patterns."

The latest generation of Tempo has sophisticated sensors including a highly advanced motion sensor for gesture recognition and a combined heart rate and pulse oximetry sensor using best in class technology. Like its predecessor, Tempo Series 3 uses CarePredict's proprietary two-way voice technology that allows seniors to communicate with their caregivers, near and far, directly through their wrist-worn wearable. Along with CarePredict's Context beacons, it provides room-level location accuracy and location-based insights and is integrated with RFID for electronic door access.

Senior group living communities and home care agencies can order the CarePredict system incorporating Tempo Series 3 today by contacting sales@carepredict.com.

About CarePredict

Led by a team of caregivers and healthcare technology veterans, CarePredict's mission is to help family and professional caregivers detect the precursors to conditions like urinary tract infection (UTI), depression and increased fall risk well in advance, enabling them to take timely action. CarePredict has been successfully deployed and is delivering full insights to operators on workforce productivity including the time to respond, and documentation of care services. For residents, CarePredict's wearable, Tempo™ provides keyless door opens and the ability to use two-way voice to communicate directly with the staff. CarePredict provides location-based insights on both staff and residents facilitating faster response time and streamlined care service.

Earlier this year, CarePredict announced the launch of its aging in place solution, CarePredict @Home, that empowers family caregivers to take proactive steps in protecting their older loved ones by preventing health risks based on the subtle changes in their daily activity patterns.

CarePredict is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Menlo Park, CA.

For more information, visit http://www.carepredict.com , email 228040@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Subhashree Sukhu

Marketing Director

800 608 7188 ext 526

SOURCE CarePredict