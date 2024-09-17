Vista Prairie Partners With CarePredict To Improve Resident Outcomes

Leverages AI-Powered Insights to Significantly Reduce Urinary Tract Infections Among Residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Prairie Communities, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization that owns and operates twelve senior living communities in the region, has partnered with CarePredict, the leading AI platform in Senior Living that has proven to improve resident health outcomes by reducing hospitalizations and falls. This collaboration has already produced impressive results, including a remarkable reduction in Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf, achieved by leveraging early detection and preventive care measures.

Vista Prairie

"Understanding the pivotal role of technology in today's senior care, Vista Prairie is committed to integrating advanced solutions that deliver better outcomes for our residents," said Jim Bettendorf, President and CEO of Vista Prairie Communities. "The exceptional results we have observed at two of our communities, Copperleaf and Fieldcrest, underscore the value of our partnership with CarePredict, and we are excited to extend this impactful partnership across all our communities."

Since 2015, with 22 issued patents, CarePredict's award-winning and first-to-market AI platform continuously and autonomously observes a resident's daily activity and behavior patterns to detect changes that precede health declines. Leveraging advanced insights from CarePredict's revolutionary machine learning wearable, Tempo™, the Copperleaf team was able to detect early warning signs in residents at risk for UTIs, enabling them to intervene before the infection could take hold. CarePredict alerted staff to subtle changes in behavior, empowering them to take swift preemptive actions such as increasing fluid intake, introducing probiotics, and enhancing perineal hygiene during daily care routines. These proactive measures resulted in an impressive reduction in UTI cases across the community.

"Without CarePredict's real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, we would not have had the opportunity to act as quickly to identify a change in health condition," said Anna Petersmeyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vista Prairie Communities. "CarePredict is transforming resident care by identifying risks early on, allowing us to improve health outcomes, all while maintaining resident privacy and dignity without the need for intrusive cameras."

CarePredict's multi-functional platform extends beyond health monitoring, offering critical insights into individual resident frailty, workforce productivity, and response times, automated documentation of care services, and tracking of direct care minutes to help guide level of care evaluations. This real-time data provides real-time insights into residents' escalating frailty and identifies care gaps, ensuring the delivery of personalized and timely care.

Following the resounding success at Copperleaf and Fieldcrest, Vista Prairie is poised to expand the implementation of CarePredict's platform across all of its communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

About CarePredict

CarePredict is an AI-powered predictive Analytics Platform for older adults that provides machine observation of daily activity and behaviors and facilitates self-measurement of vitals. This continuous visibility allows for the early detection of changes that could signal health declines, empowering caregivers with actionable insights for timely interventions. CarePredict has been proven in a peer-reviewed and published study to reduce hospitalizations by 39%, falls by 69% and improved length of stay by 67%in Senior Living. Additionally, CarePredict autonomously captures the minutes of direct care provided by staff, offering unprecedented insights into predictive staffing. This precise data collection ensures that planned care aligns with actual delivery, enabling fact-based discussions with families regarding care level changes.

About Vista Prairie Communities

Vista Prairie Communities (VPC) owns and operates twelve senior living communities that provide compassionate care and joy-filled environments for older adults. Its services include assisted living, independent living, memory care, and care suites services in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio. It is listed at 108th on the 2024 LeadingAge Ziegler listing of the nation's largest 200 not-for-profit multi-site senior living organizations. For more than 25 years VPC has been dedicated to the highest possible quality, striving to provide innovative and relevant services through collaborative partnerships; making a significant difference in the lives of those we are called to serve and their loved ones. We were founded in 1997. For more information, visit www.vistaprairie.org.

Media contact:

CarePredict

Subhashree Sukhu

Marketing Director

[email protected]

1-800-608-7188 [526]

Vista Prairie:

Lisa Ambli

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

952-887-1293

SOURCE CarePredict