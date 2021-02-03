CarePredict Partners with M4A To Provide In-Home Support to Dementia and Alzheimer Patients and Caregivers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading digital health platform for senior care, announced the partnership with Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A), the agency administering the 'Providing Alzheimer's N' Dementia Assistance' (PANDA) project. The federally funded project will help people with Dementia (PWD), and caregivers receive additional care, support, and in-home services in the Shelby County area. CarePredict, the first technology product used in the project, will provide remote activity monitoring and enable preventive care by alerting caregivers on the subtle changes in a senior's daily activity and behavior patterns.

"CarePredict's goals are perfectly aligned with those of M4A's in helping seniors live healthier and remain independent longer," said Greg Zobel, COO, CarePredict. "Caring for seniors suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's can be especially challenging given that we cannot rely on self-reporting by seniors. By providing caregivers with autonomous monitoring, continuous visibility and alerting on the earliest signs of an issue, we believe our technology can make a huge difference in the ability to provide timely care."

In seniors, changes in daily activity and behavior patterns are known to precede health conditions such as UTI, depression, malnutrition, and falls. CarePredict uses a sophisticated smart wearable – Tempo™, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced kinematics algorithms to learn each person's usual daily activity patterns. When there is a deviation from an individual's "normal," the system alerts caregivers on a wide range of potential concerns. CarePredict's insights have shown to reduce hospitalizations by over 40 percent and falls by 69 percent in senior living facilities. Seniors can summon help, if needed, at the touch of a button from loved ones in their Care Circle, and Care Circle members have visibility of their senior's location in the home at all times, which is very important given the risk of wandering with dementia and Alzheimer patients.

"Our PANDA project provides invaluable support services for people with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Intellectual & Developmental disabilities, and their caregivers in their homes, including the CarePredict wearable," said Jennifer Fuller, PANDA Project Director. "Our clients and caregivers enrolled in the CarePredict program are extremely grateful for this innovative technology that allows them to monitor in real-time the activities of their loved one and be notified immediately if there is a sudden change in their daily activities or overall well-being," said Fuller.

About CarePredict:

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict's award-winning smart wearable, Tempo™, autonomously understands these patterns and alerts professional and family caregivers on changes that warrant attention. Since 2013 we've created solutions that offer peace of mind and improve the quality of life for seniors at home and in senior living facilities. Visit www.carepredict.com .

CarePredict is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

