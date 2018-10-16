CarePredict Selects Lacuna Health for AI-powered Wellness Platform Collaboration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, a leading AI-driven digital health company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Menlo Park, California, has selected Lacuna Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kindred Healthcare, LLC for an AI-powered Wellness Platform Collaboration.

The partnership enables CarePredict to leverage Lacuna Health's highly trained registered nurse (RN) led clinical staff to offer providers a suite of care management enabled predictive health technology products to engage and support seniors and their caregivers.

CarePredict, an AI-driven digital health company, develops proprietary connected remote sensing technologies, wearables, and deep learning platforms that continuously observe, learn, and trigger just-in-time care for seniors. CarePredict employs lightweight sensors and wearables, designed for seniors, to unobtrusively and autonomously collect rich data sets on the senior's activity and behaviors. Machine learning and unique kinematics algorithms are used to quantify activities performed by the senior, such as drinking, eating, sleeping, walking, grooming, etc. CarePredict uses these unique data sets to train its deep learning neural nets to surface insights such as signs and symptoms of self-neglect indicative of depression, unusual toileting patterns indicative of a urinary tract infection (UTI), or increased fall risk due to malnutrition, gait changes, lack of rest, and dehydration. All of these insights are generated without any self-reporting by the senior and without the need for an in-person observation.

Lacuna Health is the evolution of Kindred's Contact Center, a toll-free, 24/7, RN staffed resource created in 2014 to serve Kindred patients and their families seeking ongoing support and assistance navigating the healthcare system. Established in January 2018, it is improving the core performance of Kindred's operations and aims to reduce hospital readmissions by addressing patient needs after hospital discharge. Lacuna Health is now delivering improved quality outcomes and customer experiences to more than 500,000 patients and caregivers annually, and is establishing new relationships with hospitals, health systems, physician groups, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), skilled nursing facilities, assisted living companies and others, including home health providers.

Dr. Brian Holzer, Chief Executive Officer of Lacuna Health, commented, "Our RN-led model and partnership with CarePredict provides the integrated clinical enabled solution required for predictive, person-centered care. Our products and services will redefine care engagement models and drive enormous value for individuals, their caregivers and our partners."



Mr. Satish Movva, Founder and CEO of CarePredict, commented, "CarePredict's AI-powered products and services provide a 24/7 net of continuous observation and un-paralleled real-time insights into the evolving health of the senior. Lacuna's registered, nurse-led care management solution adds a second layer of verification to these granular insights and allows the caregivers to take confident, proactive measures to avert a more serious health issue."

About Lacuna Health

Lacuna Health offers white-labeled inbound, outbound and after-hours patient engagement and care management services customized for hospitals, physician groups, ACOs, employers, post-acute companies and SaaS/technology companies seeking a care management partner to bridge the gaps on a patient's journey. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Lacuna Health represents a call to action to focus on the patient and their caregivers. With data and human intelligence and the clinical experience of a 24 hour, RN-led contact center, Lacuna Health powers healthcare entities to extend their reach, engage with patients, reduce rehospitalizations, lower costs and increase revenues. For more information, visit lacunahealth.com .

About CarePredict

CarePredict is a pioneering AI-driven digital health company with locations in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Menlo Park, CA. The company develops proprietary connected remote sensing technologies including wearables incorporating machine learning with unique algorithms and sensors, that continuously observe, learn, and trigger just-in-time care for seniors aging in group living or at home. Powered by deep learning nets trained on data gathered over three years, CarePredict is producing actionable early detection of activity and behavior patterns that are precursors to potential UTIs, depression and fall risk. These insights are served up on user-friendly multilingual dashboards on apps to enable caregivers to provide preventative, person-centered senior care. For more information, visit www.carepredict.com , email sales@carepredict.com or call 1-800-608-7188.

