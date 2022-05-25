CarePredict Welcomes Former Sunrise Senior Living CEO Chris Winkle to Its Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading digital health company purpose-built to meet the demands of senior care and the recipient of the 2021 Argentum Best of the Best Awards, today announced the addition of Chris Winkle to its Board of Directors. Winkle, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience growing businesses in the Senior Living and Healthcare industries, is joining CarePredict to guide its exponential growth.

Chris Winkle joins CarePredict's Board of Directors

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to CarePredict's Board of Directors," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "Chris joins us at an exciting time as we continue to rapidly expand our presence in Senior Living with our innovative and proven platform that is transforming Occupancy rates and Workforce optimization. His strategic insights and industry knowledge will be extremely valuable as we revolutionize Senior Care."

Winkle most recently led Sunrise Senior Living for over seven years as its CEO and COO. Sunrise operates 280 senior living communities in the USA and Canada. Previously, Winkle was the CEO of MedQuest and Mariner Healthcare in the Diagnostics and Post-acute industries.

Winkle is currently on the Board of Direct Supply, which delivers solution-driven platforms designed to enhance the lives of millions of seniors. Winkle served till recently on the Board of Argentum, the leading national trade association representing companies that own and operate professionally managed senior living communities in the U.S.

At CarePredict, Winkle serves on the Board of Directors along with Founder and CEO Satish Movva; Investors Greg Madden of SV Health Investors, Sanket Parekh of Secocha Ventures and Dean Hatton of Las Olas Ventures; Physician Entrepreneur Dr. Marc Loev and Sanjay Khosla former President of Kraft Foods and former Board Director of BestBuy.

"I can't overstate the impact CarePredict is having on our industry," Winkle said. "Beyond increasing occupancy and optimizing staffing, their AI-Powered platform is paving the way for value-based care to significantly improve health and wellness in Senior Living."

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action in any care setting. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict autonomously understands these patterns and alerts caregivers on changes that warrant attention. We provide a unique multi-function platform that caters to senior living operators, value-based care systems, providers of RPM/CCM services and families. CarePredict has been proven in a peer-reviewed and published study to reduce hospitalizations by 39 percent, falls by 69 percent and improved length of stay by 67 percent in Senior Living.

http://www.carepredict.com

