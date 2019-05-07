CarePredict's AI-Powered Solution for Senior Care Named Finalist for Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the eldercare company that predicts health declines in senior adults' days ahead of clinical diagnosis, is one of the six finalists for the Seventh Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards. CarePredict is the only US-based company to be selected as the finalist for the Innovation of The Year – Technology category. The winners are to be announced at the culmination of the 10th International Ageing Asia Innovation Forum on May 15.

CarePredict's AI-powered platform not just detects but predicts health declines like UTI, depression, and risk for falls days in advance

"We know that health declines manifest first as changes in the daily activity and behavior patterns in seniors," said Satish Movva, Founder and CEO, CarePredict. "Having the ability to detect and act on these early signs, changes the narrative from reactive to proactive in senior care. We have proven this in senior living communities across North America and Japan and now are thrilled to be recognized as a part of the solution in Asia, home to many advanced aging nations."

CarePredict's technology addresses the biggest challenge of senior care today – the increasing senior population and the conversely decreasing caregiving population. Using Tempo™, CarePredict's smart wearable and remote sensing technologies, the solution continuously observes the activities of daily living (ADLs) like eating, sleeping, walking, toileting and grooming in seniors. Utilizing advanced AI technologies such as machine learning and neural nets, CarePredict produces actionable insights that predict the probability of declines in health such as Depression, Urinary Tract Infections and risk of Falls.

Ms. Janice Chia, Founder & Managing Director of Ageing Asia that host the International Ageing Asia Innovation Forum and Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards said, "Baby boomers are ageing with higher expectations of quality of life compared to previous generations. They are better educated, more affluent, travel widely and desire to age independently. The annual Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards aims to inspire the care industry to innovate and aims to recognize efforts that make a difference in the approach towards care and delivery. So it is really interesting to see how the innovations have evolved to meet the new demands of the changing demographics of older people."

Visit Booth TT8 to see CarePredict's AI-powered solution for preventive senior care at the Ageing Asia Innovation Exhibition. Dr. Jerry Wilmink, CBO, CarePredict will present on "Shifting the paradigm to preventive care with AI" at the Ageing Asia Innovation Forum (AAIF.)

About CarePredict

CarePredict is the leading AI-based eldercare company focused on preventive senior care. Led by a team of caregivers and healthcare technology veterans, CarePredict's mission is to help family and professional caregivers detect the precursors to conditions like urinary tract infections(UTI), depression and increased risk of falls well in advance, enabling timely action. CarePredict is delivering actionable insights that engage staff, increase resident comfort, and provide visibility into staff efficiency, in senior group living communities across the US, Canada, and Japan. CarePredict recently announced the launch of CarePredict @Home, that empowers family caregivers and home care agency caregivers to provide the same proactive care to seniors aging at home.

CarePredict is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Menlo Park, CA. For more information, visit http://www.carepredict.com, email info@carepredict.com.

