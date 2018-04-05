Finkel is an accomplished health plan executive and has extensive experience leading operations, business strategy and development. His distinguished record includes most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer for MedStar Health Plans in Maryland/DC and holding several other senior executive roles at WellPoint and Coventry Health Care.

David Finkel has a Bachelor of Arts in Community Health from the University of Rochester, and a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Administration from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

"This new core team position will allow CareSource to continue to find innovative solutions for our 2 million members," said Pamela Morris, CareSource President and CEO. "David has experience managing the operations of large health plans, and we are excited about the contributions he will make at CareSource."

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

Fran Robinson

Manager, Media Relations

Francine.Robinson@CareSource.com

937-531-2374

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caresource-announces-new-core-team-position-300625045.html

SOURCE CareSource

Related Links

http://caresource.com

