CareSource Foundation Invests $300,000 in Community Health Innovation Grants to Improve Health Outcomes Across Nevada Communities

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSource Nevada has awarded $150,000 to six nonprofit organizations through its Community Health Innovation Grant Challenge, a statewide initiative launched in partnership with the UNLV School of Public Health to address critical health needs in Nevada.

The grants are part of a $300,000 investment by the CareSource Foundation to support community-based initiatives addressing one of three priority areas identified in the 2025 Southern Nevada Community Health Assessment: maternal and child health, immunization awareness and confidence and social drivers of health. The funding also includes a $150,000 grant for faculty-led research at the UNLV School of Public Health.

"Community organizations are often the first to identify emerging health challenges and to respond to them," said Jayme Puu, CEO of CareSource Nevada. "We are proud to stand alongside our nonprofit partners and the UNLV School of Public Health to advance solutions that strengthen whole-person health and create measurable, lasting impact for those who need it most in the Silver State."

Of more than 80 proposal submissions, two organizations were selected within each of the three focus areas through a competitive review process led by faculty from the UNLV School of Public Health and the CareSource Foundation. The six Community Health Innovation Grant Challenge award recipients were recognized by CareSource and UNLV at a reception last evening and presented with a $25,000 grant.

The 2026 Community Health Innovation Grant Challenge awardees are:

Quest Counseling provides comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatment to individuals and families in Reno. With grant support, it will launch a Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder (PMAD) Home Visiting Program to bridge the gap between screening and sustained care through in-home, relationship-based behavioral health services.

Nevada Breastfeeding Coalition is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to supporting breastfeeding families through education, advocacy and community-based programs. Grant funding will expand support groups, provide continuing education scholarships for coalition members, and increase community outreach through breastfeeding awareness events.

NyE Communities Coalition brings together partners to deliver prevention, wellness and support services across Nye, Esmeralda, and Lincoln Counties. Its grant will fund a Community Health Worker-led immunization outreach and navigation program to improve vaccine access and confidence in rural communities.

R.E.A.C.H. is a Las Vegas-based nonprofit providing health education, referrals and low- or no-cost clinical services to underserved populations. Grant funding will support culturally and linguistically tailored efforts to improve immunization awareness among Latino and immigrant communities in Southern Nevada.

Children's Advocacy Alliance is a nonprofit policy organization focused on advancing children's health, education and well-being across Nevada. With grant support, it will strengthen the prenatal-to-three ecosystem through expanded awareness, culturally relevant outreach, and a focus on housing stability and food security.

Carson City School District's McKinney-Vento Program supports students experiencing homelessness by removing barriers to education and providing essential resources. Grant funding will help implement the TOOTH Project, a school-based initiative addressing oral health disparities among students in unstable housing situations.

"The CareSource Community Health Innovation Grant Challenge is a significant step forward in addressing critical health disparities in Nevada," said Shawn Gerstenberger, Dean of the UNLV School of Public Health. "By partnering with CareSource Nevada and supporting these innovative nonprofit initiatives, we are not only investing in immediate solutions but also fostering a sustainable framework for public health improvement throughout the state. Together, we can empower our communities and create a healthier future for all."

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than $39 million to nonprofits working to eliminate poverty, deliver essential services to low- and moderate-income families, promote healthy communities and develop innovative solutions for critical health issues to enhance the lives of children, adults and families.

About CareSource Nevada

CareSource Nevada is a nonprofit managed care organization that provides access to high-quality care to Nevada Medicaid and Nevada Check-Up-eligible residents of the Silver State. CareSource Nevada transforms health care for Nevadans throughout the state through innovative programs that address the social drivers of health, prevention and access to care. CareSource Nevada leverages a robust provider network and partnerships with community-based organizations across all regions of the state to strengthen care coordination and improve health outcomes.

Learn more at Marketplace | Nevada – Marketplace | CareSource or follow us at Facebook.com/CareSourceNV.

About UNLV School of Public Health

The UNLV School of Public Health was established in 2004 with the goal of improving the health and well-being of people worldwide. More than 20 years later, its departments, programs, and research units are growing and still working to provide a comprehensive education, practical training experience, and numerous community involvement opportunities to prepare students to become leaders and professionals in the field of public health.

Learn more at unlv.edu/publichealth.

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Megan Neri

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SOURCE CareSource