CareSource Launches 2026 Workplace Giving Campaign Focused on Advancing Mental Health Support

DAYTON, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, today announced the launch of its 2026 workplace giving campaign, an initiative that empowers employees to champion organizations close to their hearts while supporting CareSource's mission to improve the health and well-being of the members and communities it serves. This year's campaign focuses on addressing the growing mental health crisis by supporting three nonprofit partners that are closing gaps in care access and delivering comprehensive behavioral health services to individuals and families.

The selected organizations include Integrated Services for Behavioral Health (ISBH) in Ohio, Children's Cabinet in Nevada and Advocates in Massachusetts.

Nationally, mental health challenges continue to rise, with approximately one in five U.S. adults and one in seven youth experiencing mental illness each year with millions facing barriers to care. By directing resources to trusted organizations, CareSource employees can help expand access to treatment and reduce stigma.

"Our workplace giving campaign reflects the compassion and purpose our employees bring to their work every day," said Erhardt Preitauer, CareSource President and CEO. "When individuals come together to support organizations that they believe in, the collective impact can be extraordinary."

Each partner organization reflects the shared commitment of CareSource and its employees to strengthen communities through accessible care and services that help people thrive.

Integrated Services for Behavioral Health (ISBH) provides coordinated care for individuals facing mental health and substance use challenges by integrating behavioral health and primary care services to improve outcomes and reduce stigma.





provides coordinated care for individuals facing mental health and substance use challenges by integrating behavioral health and primary care services to improve outcomes and reduce stigma. Children's Cabinet delivers family and youth services including counseling, case management, parenting resources and suicide prevention programs designed to keep children safe and families together.





delivers family and youth services including counseling, case management, parenting resources and suicide prevention programs designed to keep children safe and families together. Advocates serves more than 50,000 individuals and families annually through mental health care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, peer support, specialized respite services and care management programs.

"Behavioral health challenges touch every community, and progress requires collaboration and action," said Scott Markovich, CareSource EVP, markets and products. "Through their generosity, our employees are helping strengthen organizations that expand access to behavioral health resources and connect families to the care they need."

Last year's campaign, held across three different states, raised more than $255,000 for charitable organizations supporting early literacy, family stability and inclusive opportunities for children with disabilities.

Through the 2026 Workplace Giving Campaign, CareSource employees have the opportunity to once again demonstrate how collective generosity can expand access to care and bring hope to those facing mental health challenges.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over two million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social drivers of health, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Vicki McDonald

Director, Media Relations

[email protected]

216.502.6395

SOURCE CareSource