CareSource Invests $300K in Community Health Initiatives in Nevada, Partnering with UNLV on Innovation Grant Challenge

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSource Nevada and the UNLV School of Public Health have announced a grant challenge supporting nonprofit initiatives and research focused on key community health priorities, backed by a $300,000 investment from the CareSource Foundation.

Of the $300,000 investment, $150,000 will be distributed through the CareSource Foundation Community Health Innovation Grant Challenge, providing grants of up to $25,000 to as many as six Nevada nonprofit organizations. The remaining $150,000 will support UNLV School of Public Health faculty research and the work of the Nevada Community Health Coalition in the areas of maternal and child health, social drivers of health, and immunization awareness and confidence.

Faculty members Gabriela Buccini, Brian Labus and Tim Grigsby will oversee application review, provide technical assistance, steward funding, and guide outcome tracking and reporting.

"While CareSource is new to Nevada, we know from experience that improving members' health requires looking beyond the walls of a traditional doctor's office," said Jayme Puu, CEO of CareSource Nevada. "Our partnership with the UNLV School of Public Health helps us identify the organizations and teams best positioned to drive meaningful impact, both now and for the long term."

The three priorities are directly informed by the 2025 Southern Nevada Community Health Assessment , which identified urgent and persistent issues affecting Nevada communities:

Maternal and child health: Health outcomes from pregnancy through early childhood, including preterm birth, infant mortality, low birth weight, and congenital syphilis, continue to disproportionately affect historically marginalized racial and ethnic communities.

Immunization awareness and confidence: Mistrust, misinformation, and lack of culturally relevant outreach continue to limit vaccine uptake, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

Social drivers of health: Housing instability, food insecurity, transportation barriers, and economic insecurity remain key drivers of poor health outcomes across the state.

"Understanding and addressing the needs of our communities is more important than ever," said Shawn Gerstenberger, Dean of the UNLV School of Public Health. "Our partnership with CareSource allows us to take action in developing real solutions with organizations and researchers across Nevada. This project brings together a vital partnership to set a standard of research, action and evaluation in the areas of biggest need throughout the state."

Nevada-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and faculty researchers or research teams that align with the priority funding areas are encouraged to apply and have until February 26, 2026, to submit an application on UNLV's website. Priority will be given to members of the Nevada Community Health Coalition. Once the nomination period closes, the review and selection committee will make determinations, and the recipients will be announced in late March.

About CareSource Nevada

CareSource Nevada is a nonprofit managed care organization that provides access to high-quality care to Nevada Medicaid and Nevada Check-Up-eligible residents of the Silver State. CareSource Nevada transforms health care for Nevadans throughout the state through innovative programs that address the social drivers of health, prevention and access to care. CareSource Nevada leverages a robust provider network and partnerships with community-based organizations across all regions of the state to strengthen care coordination and improve health outcomes.

Learn more at CareSource.com/Nevada or follow us at Facebook.com/CareSourceNV.

About UNLV School of Public Health

The UNLV School of Public Health was established in 2004 with the goal of improving the health and well-being of people worldwide. More than 20 years later, its departments, programs, and research units are growing and still working to provide a comprehensive education, practical training experience, and numerous community involvement opportunities to prepare students to become leaders and professionals in the field of public health.

Learn more at unlv.edu/publichealth.

