CareSource Invitationals Concludes 2025 Season, Donating More Than $250,000 to Support Youth Mental Health

NCAA coaches & men's basketball teams champion powerful message, "It's OK to not be OK"

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSource, a national nonprofit managed care organization, recently wrapped up its 2025 CareSource Invitationals. This series of collegiate basketball games and pep rallies raised awareness for mental health, engaging young people and providing essential resources to bridge critical support gaps. During the series, the CareSource Foundation awarded more than $250,000 in grants to mental health service providers, educational foundations and local high schools.

"Year after year, the CareSource Invitationals shine a light on the mental health challenges faced by young people across the country and how to make a difference," said Scott Markovich, Executive Vice President, Markets & Products at CareSource. "Through this community initiative, CareSource aims to highlight the critical link between physical and mental well-being while giving athletes a platform to share their own stories and serve as positive role models."

Launched in 2023, the CareSource Invitationals help normalize conversations about mental health, reminding young people that "it's OK to not be OK." The 2025 Invitationals included both exhibition and regular-season games in four cities: Atlanta; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Dayton, Ohio; and Indianapolis, drawing upwards of 50,000 fans. In the lead-up to each game, the CareSource Foundation, in collaboration with NCAA coaches, collegiate men's basketball teams, and mental health advocates, hosted pep rallies at local high schools. These events engaged a total of 6,375 students in meaningful conversations about mental health resources and support.

Young people across the country are grappling with a growing mental health crisis. A 2023 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that 42% of high school students felt so sad or hopeless that they stopped their usual activities, and 22% seriously considered suicide in the previous year. Athletes and coaches play a crucial role in this conversation. By sharing their personal stories and advocating for mental health awareness, they help bridge the gap between physical and mental well-being.

The CareSource Invitationals highlight the importance of adolescent and young adult mental health, fostering an energetic environment where young people feel empowered to discuss their mental health openly. Those struggling or in crisis are encouraged to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, where help is available 24/7.

About the CareSource Invitationals

The CareSource Invitationals are a series of college basketball games focused on raising awareness and funds for adolescent and young adult mental health, particularly suicide prevention. Launched in 2023, these events are part of CareSource's commitment to addressing whole-person health in communities through physical engagement and mental wellness messaging.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over two million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social drivers of health, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com

