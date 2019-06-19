CareSource's Erhardt Preitauer Named a Glassdoor Top CEO

DAYTON, Ohio, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor announced its 2019 Employees' Choice Awards for the highest-rated CEOs today and CareSource CEO Erhardt Preitauer ranks #20 on the list.

Preitauer joins household names like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg who previously appeared on Glassdoor's list of companies with 1,000 or more employees. One of the world's largest job and recruiting websites, Glassdoor releases the annual award to recognize the top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe. Company employees voluntarily provide anonymous feedback about their jobs, work environment and employer on Glassdoor's website—including a review of their company CEO's leadership. Preitauer had an approval rating of 100 percent for the review period that concluded May 1.

"When the board selected Erhardt as CareSource's second-ever CEO, we knew we had found an exceptional leader with tremendous business acumen and expertise in managed care. The fact that he has such a high approval rating with our employees is a testament to his approachability, his passion for the mission and his commitment to continue to propel CareSource to lead the industry," said Kevin Brown, chairman of CareSource's Board of Trustees.

Preitauer joined CareSource in May 2018 bringing two decades of transformational leadership and government-sponsored health plan expertise to the role. Preitauer is an accomplished health care executive with a track record of driving significant growth, profitability, innovation and operational excellence. Prior to joining CareSource, he led Horizon New Jersey Health, the state's largest Medicaid plan, as CEO.

In just his first year with CareSource, Preitauer unveiled a new strategic plan to position CareSource for growth, launched a number of initiatives to empower employees to do their best work and recruited top industry talent from across the country to support his focus on being an industry-leading organization. He also announced plans to extend the mission to provide health care to veterans and reinvent the pharmacy benefit model.

"CareSource has always been the kind of place where employees go above and beyond, but Erhardt has really engaged our leaders and employees around his vision for the future," said Dan McCabe, Chief Administrative Officer at CareSource. "He has brought a renewed energy to our collective effort to have the heart and soul of a mission-focused organization while we extend our ability to be best-in-industry in all that we do."

According to a study from Glassdoor Economic Research, highly rated CEOs are statistically linked to companies with great cultures. Among measures of company culture, the biggest driver of high CEO approval ratings is employee satisfaction with senior leadership. The study also reveals a strong link between CEO approval rating and financial performance. Among the more than 770,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

"It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

Glassdoor recognizes the Top CEOs with lists for U.S. large (1,000+ employees), U.S. small and medium (fewer than 1,000 employees), Canadian, UK, French and German employers.

About CareSource

CareSource is a leading nonprofit multi-state health plan serving government sponsored programs and is nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

