Caretta Research: Broadcasters Rebuild Live Operations Around IP as Satellite Use Declines

New report produced with Zixi highlights how IP and cloud workflows are transforming sports production, channel distribution and global video delivery

LONDON and WALTHAM, Mass., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcasters are rebuilding live operations workflows around IP delivery as satellite and dedicated fibre distribution decline, according to new research from Caretta Research produced in partnership with Zixi.

The shift is already transforming live sports production. By moving contribution feeds and master control operations to IP and cloud infrastructure, broadcasters can scale coverage beyond the limits of traditional outside broadcast trucks and control rooms, enabling many more simultaneous events.

"IP delivery is fundamentally changing the economics and flexibility of live video distribution," said Robert Ambrose, CEO and co-founder, and the report's author at Caretta Research. "Broadcasters are moving away from fixed satellite and fibre infrastructure toward software-defined workflows that allow them to scale production, reach new distribution partners and respond much more quickly to changing audience demand."

Broadcasters and rights holders, including Sky and the NHL, are already using IP contribution feeds and cloud-based master control rooms to expand coverage, deliver additional camera angles, and produce highlights and streaming feeds more efficiently.

"Broadcasters are moving beyond simply replacing satellite circuits with IP transport," said Marc Aldrich, CEO of Zixi. "They are rebuilding live operations around flexible, cloud-based workflows that allow them to scale events, reach new distribution partners and maintain broadcast-grade reliability across global networks."

The report, "Unlocking Live Video Workflows with IP: Transforming the Economics and User Experience of Live Video Delivery," examines how broadcasters, sports leagues and media companies are replacing traditional satellite and fibre infrastructure with scalable IP and cloud-based workflows for live video contribution and distribution.

Historically, broadcasters relied on satellite transponders and private fibre circuits to deliver live video feeds. While reliable, these systems require long-term capacity commitments and significant operational cost. IP delivery over internet networks and cloud infrastructure offers a more flexible alternative, allowing broadcasters to scale workflows and manage multiple live events simultaneously.

The report notes that the drivers behind this transition vary across regions. In the United States, the ongoing reallocation and reduction of C-band satellite spectrum is accelerating the need for alternative distribution approaches. In other markets, cost pressures, expanding streaming distribution and demand for more flexible event production are encouraging broadcasters to adopt IP-based delivery.

Live sports is one of the areas where IP workflows are having the greatest operational impact. By combining IP contribution feeds with cloud-based master control rooms, broadcasters can scale production beyond the physical limits of outside broadcast trucks and control rooms.

Organizations such as Sky and the NHL are using IP workflows to deliver more simultaneous events, support additional camera angles, enable instant replay and distribute content to global streaming platforms and affiliates.

The research also highlights the importance of enterprise platforms that provide monitoring, orchestration and automation across complex IP workflows. Platforms such as the Zixi Platform enable broadcasters to manage multi-protocol delivery and maintain reliability across global distribution networks.

For channel owners, IP distribution is also opening new commercial opportunities, including expanding global reach to new partners, launching localized channel variants and enabling dynamic ad insertion within IP-based workflows.

Caretta Research concludes that IP delivery is reshaping broadcast operations by enabling scalable cloud production, more efficient global distribution and greater operational flexibility for media organizations.

To download a copy of the white paper, click here: (https://www.carettaresearch.com/downloads/unlocking-live-video-workflows-with-ip)

About Caretta Research

At Caretta Research we know how the media technology landscape is complicated. We care about helping media technology buyers and suppliers understand the market and make great decisions based on accurate data and focused insights.

Through Caretta Portal and Caretta Consulting we combine decades of experience in the industry with continuous hands-on research and an extensive network of technology buyers and decision-makers to help vendors understand and target their potential market, and to help buyers identify the most-suitable solutions—saving time, reducing risk and lowering costs.

To learn more visit www.carettaresearch.com

About Zixi

Zixi provides Emmy® Award-winning software solutions for delivering broadcast-quality live video over any IP network with unmatched reliability and cost efficiency. Trusted by leading broadcasters, sports leagues, and service providers globally, the Zixi Platform enables mission-critical workflows, such as contribution, processing, distribution, and delivery, across cloud and network environments.

Zixi's platform features advanced automation, orchestration, security (including end-to-end encryption and blackout control), and hitless failover technology, supporting up to 99.999% reliability while optimizing operational cost and agility.

Media Contact:

Clare Plaisted

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SOURCE ZIXI