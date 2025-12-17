Careverse Announces the First AI Operating System for All Care -- Invites Providers to Become Founding Owners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Careverse announces the launch of the world's first AI Operating System for All Care, a platform designed to give providers their own AI agent, global reach, and independence from systems that have limited patient care for decades.

For the first time, Careverse invites providers across all disciplines to become founding co-owners through its public fundraising Wefunder campaign.

The Careverse Platform Careverse, for all providers

A New Era of Provider Empowerment

Healthcare technology has long been built to replace or restrict providers. Careverse was created to reverse that trajectory. It is not a tool or an app—it is a global care network built around the provider.

Careverse's pledge:

"You will never again compete with algorithms built to replace you.

From now on, AI works for you, not against you."

Every participating provider—across primary and specialty care, mental health, wellness, pharmacy, fitness, and more—receives a dedicated AI agent trained in their voice, communication style, and professional philosophy.

This AI agent operates 24/7 to:

Answer patient questions

Attract and convert clients

Automate intake and follow-up

Summarize diagnostics

Provide education and safe product recommendations

Coordinate care

Support multilingual communication

Extend global reach

Why Providers Are Calling Careverse the Biggest Advancement Since the Internet

Personalized AI Identity

Custom-trained AI enhances communication, workflow efficiency, and patient engagement.

Global Access

Reach patients across regions, cultures, and languages.

Provider-Controlled Publishing

Teach and share knowledge without restrictions.

Revenue Without Additional Clinical Hours

Earn through visits, follow-ups, referrals, recommendations, marketplace participation, and global patient access.

A Partnership Model

Careverse strengthens providers, not exploits them.

A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity

Careverse's Wefunder campaign allows providers to become founding shareholders in a global care ecosystem built on provider autonomy, open AI collaboration, multilingual access, and intelligence that evolves. This is the opportunity to own future infrastructure—not rent space on replacement platforms.

A Pivotal Moment for Global Healthcare

"If you miss this moment, you will spend the next decade playing catch-up with the providers who didn't," said Alex Shchekin, Founder and CEO of Careverse. "We will give every provider a voice louder than any hospital or corporation on Earth."

As health systems strain and burnout rises, Careverse unifies AI, providers, pharmacies, products, diagnostics, logistics, navigation, and patient relationships into one intelligent, borderless platform.

The Promise to Providers

Careverse does not replace providers—it amplifies their expertise at global scale. Providers become the platform, the network, and the infrastructure. For the first time, providers can own the rails of care. Careverse is more than a platform. It is a movement—and it's available now.

Join Us

Providers interested in shaping and owning the future of care are invited to:

Join the Careverse Founding Provider Program

Claim their personalized AI agent

Invest early through Wefunder

Help build the world's first global care system

Wefunder Campaign: https://wefunder.com/careverse

Provider Onboarding: [email protected]

Press Contact

Careverse Media Relations

[email protected]

careverse.ai

NORTH AMERICAN PRESS OFFICE: unknownlab

Chloe Macaraeg, PR Director

[email protected]

+1 702.767.3947

SOURCE Careverse