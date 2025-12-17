Careverse Announces the First AI Operating System for All Care -- Invites Providers to Become Founding Owners
Dec 17, 2025, 08:39 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Careverse announces the launch of the world's first AI Operating System for All Care, a platform designed to give providers their own AI agent, global reach, and independence from systems that have limited patient care for decades.
For the first time, Careverse invites providers across all disciplines to become founding co-owners through its public fundraising Wefunder campaign.
A New Era of Provider Empowerment
Healthcare technology has long been built to replace or restrict providers. Careverse was created to reverse that trajectory. It is not a tool or an app—it is a global care network built around the provider.
Careverse's pledge:
"You will never again compete with algorithms built to replace you.
From now on, AI works for you, not against you."
Every participating provider—across primary and specialty care, mental health, wellness, pharmacy, fitness, and more—receives a dedicated AI agent trained in their voice, communication style, and professional philosophy.
This AI agent operates 24/7 to:
- Answer patient questions
- Attract and convert clients
- Automate intake and follow-up
- Summarize diagnostics
- Provide education and safe product recommendations
- Coordinate care
- Support multilingual communication
- Extend global reach
Why Providers Are Calling Careverse the Biggest Advancement Since the Internet
Personalized AI Identity
Custom-trained AI enhances communication, workflow efficiency, and patient engagement.
Global Access
Reach patients across regions, cultures, and languages.
Provider-Controlled Publishing
Teach and share knowledge without restrictions.
Revenue Without Additional Clinical Hours
Earn through visits, follow-ups, referrals, recommendations, marketplace participation, and global patient access.
A Partnership Model
Careverse strengthens providers, not exploits them.
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity
Careverse's Wefunder campaign allows providers to become founding shareholders in a global care ecosystem built on provider autonomy, open AI collaboration, multilingual access, and intelligence that evolves. This is the opportunity to own future infrastructure—not rent space on replacement platforms.
A Pivotal Moment for Global Healthcare
"If you miss this moment, you will spend the next decade playing catch-up with the providers who didn't," said Alex Shchekin, Founder and CEO of Careverse. "We will give every provider a voice louder than any hospital or corporation on Earth."
As health systems strain and burnout rises, Careverse unifies AI, providers, pharmacies, products, diagnostics, logistics, navigation, and patient relationships into one intelligent, borderless platform.
The Promise to Providers
Careverse does not replace providers—it amplifies their expertise at global scale. Providers become the platform, the network, and the infrastructure. For the first time, providers can own the rails of care. Careverse is more than a platform. It is a movement—and it's available now.
Join Us
Providers interested in shaping and owning the future of care are invited to:
- Join the Careverse Founding Provider Program
- Claim their personalized AI agent
- Invest early through Wefunder
- Help build the world's first global care system
Wefunder Campaign: https://wefunder.com/careverse
Provider Onboarding: [email protected]
