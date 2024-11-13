careviso Healthcare Transparency Survey Reveals 80% of Patients Forgo Medical Care Due to Prior Authorization Hurdles

Widespread Delays And Financial Burdens Among Top Issues Affecting Patient Access To Necessary Healthcare Services

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- careviso, a leader in healthcare technology solutions and recently named to the NVTC Tech100 for its contributions to healthcare innovation, announced today the results of a comprehensive survey highlighting the significant impact of prior authorization challenges on patient care and financial well-being. The online survey, which targeted diverse patients across the United States, reveals alarming statistics about the widespread effects of prior authorization frustrations, with the most striking finding being that over 80% of patients have declined medical procedures, lab work, or pharmacy benefits due to confusion or concerns about pricing or insurance coverage. Click here to see the full survey results infographic.

The survey results paint a troubling picture of the healthcare landscape, where administrative hurdles are creating substantial barriers to necessary care. More than half (51%) of patients reported experiencing delays or denials in medical procedures, lab work, or pharmacy benefits due to prior authorization issues at least some of the time. These delays are not insignificant, with over 40% of respondents indicating wait times of 1-2 weeks or longer for prior authorizations to be processed.

The financial impact of these challenges is equally concerning. A majority (40%) of patients reported that they've paid out-of-pocket for procedures once or twice due to prior authorization denials or unclear coverage. This financial burden is compounded by a lack of transparency, as only about 20% of patients reported being usually or always aware of coverage details and costs before medical procedures.

The survey also revealed that these challenges are not isolated incidents. Almost 70% of patients encounter difficulties with the prior authorization process often or always. The impact is far-reaching, with 90% of respondents reporting that prior authorization issues negatively affected their healthcare experiences in the past year to some degree.

"careviso has been instrumental in enabling our practice to focus on our patients and their care by relieving the burden of prior authorizations, as they can perform them on our behalf with the information provided to them," said a New York City-based careviso client. "We remain committed to addressing these challenges and improving the healthcare experience for both patients and providers."

Click here to see the full infographic and for more information about careviso, please visit www.careviso.com.

About careviso

careviso is a healthcare technology company and a proud 2024 NVTC Tech100 honoree. We created a complete technology platform that increases patient access to care by delivering cost estimates, administrative requirements and approvals in real time. careviso began with a laboratory focused approach, and has expanded to serve a wider population in healthcare. Our mission is to support patients, providers, and payors with total access to healthcare. By automating the impossible we're able to solve the most complex problems in the healthcare industry in real-time: prior authorizations and financial transparency.

For more information

Justin Baronoff

Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247 – mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Careviso