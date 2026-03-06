careviso Introduces "Prior Authorization on File" New Product Feature within seeQer and Delivers Record 2026 Reverification Performance

careviso's proprietary AI-Powered Automation Drives over 1600 Products Supported with 87% Benefit Pullback Rate and 20-Second Average Turnaround Time During Peak Season

VIENNA, Va., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- careviso, a leader in automation-enabled patient access, today announced the successful completion of the 2026 Annual Reverification (AR) season, alongside the launch of a powerful new seeQer capability, Prior Authorization (PA) on File intelligence enabling teams to instantly determine whether a prior authorization already exists for a patient.

Together, these milestones underscore careviso's continued investment in automation, structured intelligence, and scalable infrastructure designed to modernize patient access operations.

Amid a 185% increase in reverification volume compared to the previous year, careviso delivered real-time results, expanded data capabilities, and industry-leading turnaround times to support patients, providers, and life sciences partners during one of the most demanding times of the year.

During AR season 2026, seeQer supported 1672 unique products across 51 distinct clients, achieving an 87% benefit pullback rate with an average turnaround time (TAT) of just 20 seconds. At peak volume, the platform processed a single-day high of 10,931 patients, demonstrating its ability to scale rapidly while maintaining accuracy and performance. During the months of January and February, seeQer processed over 330,000 distinct cases.

To prepare for the significant increase in volume, careviso worked closely with existing programs to strengthen operational readiness and performance. These initiatives included:

Increasing seeQer accuracy rates by proactively addressing common errors

Delivering extensive portal training to seeQer users

Building greater confidence in results through case studies and regular performance reporting

In addition to scaling infrastructure, careviso enhanced seeQer's data capabilities by adding 10 new critical data points since AR 2025. These additions included expanded support for Coordination of Benefits (COB) and Step Therapy data, providing partners with more comprehensive and actionable insights at the point of reverification.

Building on this momentum, careviso is launching a new seeQer feature: PA On File. This capability enables patient access teams to instantly determine whether a prior authorization (PA) is already on file for a patient with a specified health plan. The real-time response will include PA status and sub status, the date the status was last updated, and key reference details such as authorization and reference numbers. The new feature will be included as part of the 20-second return, and will also include the authorization effective date, further streamlining workflows and reducing unnecessary follow-up and duplicate work during reverification.

seeQer's flexibility also played a central role in its success. careviso utilized three integrated communication pathways: API, portal access , and batch processing, allowing partners to engage with seeQer in the format that best aligned with their workflows. Through API integrations, organizations were able to leverage the platform as intended and receive all relevant data points in real time.

The results underscore careviso's commitment to modernizing patient access operations through automation, interoperability, and continuous platform innovation. By combining scalable technology with strategic program collaboration, careviso ensured continuity of care and operational efficiency throughout the reverification season.

