CARFAX: 225,000 More Vehicles Receive "Do Not Drive" Warning for Takata Airbags

Before the FCA action, more than 630,000 vehicles in the U.S. were under a Do Not Drive order, and not all of them are Takata-related, according to CARFAX data. A "Do Not Drive" recall is issued when a defect can cause critical vehicle components to fail without warning, creating an immediate risk of serious injury or death. In this case, long-term exposure to heat and humidity can cause a Takata airbag inflator to rupture, sending metal fragments into the vehicle's cabin. NHTSA reports at least 28 deaths in the U.S. and hundreds of injuries have been linked to the Takata airbags.

How to Check Your Vehicle for Recalls and Get Them Fixed

Check for open recalls for free at CARFAX.com/recall or www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. Enter your license plate or VIN to see if your vehicle has an unresolved safety recall. Sign up for alerts through the free CARFAX Car Care app. Get timely notifications about critical recalls and important service/maintenance. Schedule the free repair immediately. Contact your local dealership or manufacturer to arrange a free recall fix as soon as possible. Many manufacturers provide repairs at no cost.

"With major announcements like this one, all car owners should check their vehicles now to stay safe on the road," said Faisal Hasan, Vice President of Data at CARFAX. "Millions of unsafe cars have already been repaired thanks to partnerships with NHTSA and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, but many still remain."

Coordinated efforts are helping raise awareness and reduce unrepaired recalls nationwide, including the Vehicle Recall Search Service a free tool built by CARFAX in partnership with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. The Vehicle Recall Search Service allows qualified entities, such as state motor vehicle, public safety, and inspection departments, to check vehicles for unrepaired recalls. Participating states and territories include California, Texas, New York, Ohio, Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, Washington, and Puerto Rico.

Editor's note: The latest figures for Takata airbags in your state or market area can be made available upon request. Interviews with a Carfax expert are available anytime. Please contact Em Nguyen at [email protected].

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX