CARFAX Named Top Workplace by USA Today and Best Places to Work in Virginia

Award-Winning Workplace Culture Fuels Continued Growth and Innovation at CARFAX

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is excited to announce it has been recognized as a Top Workplace, earning both national and state honors for its workplace culture. CARFAX earned the distinction of Top Workplace by USA Today for a fifth consecutive year and Best Places to Work in Virginia for the 13th time.

"This is one of the most exciting times in CARFAX history, and our continued growth is driven by our teams," said Scott Fredericks, President of CARFAX. "We're proud to invest in Team CARFAX by building a place to work rooted in transparency and trust and we will continue to build on that foundation as we innovate and grow in the years ahead."

These awards are based entirely on anonymous employee feedback and evaluate key aspects of the workplace experience, including leadership, culture, and overall employee satisfaction. USA Today's Top Workplaces program recognizes organizations across the country that prioritize a people-first culture, while Virginia Business, in partnership with Best Companies Group, highlights top employers across the state.

"Working at CARFAX has been unlike any other job I've held," said Valerie O'Neill, Senior Product Marketing Manager at CARFAX. "CARFAX has exceeded my wildest "work-life-balance" dreams. I say this boldly as a working mother who has been given ample opportunities to lean in and build my career, while making time for the things that count like my kid's milestone achievements. I can't imagine working anywhere else."

As the leader in ownership, service, and damage history, CARFAX continues to raise the bar in helping millions of people make more informed decisions when buying, selling, and owning a vehicle. With the recent launch of future Reliability, CARFAX is once again transforming the industry — delivering a never-before-seen, VIN-specific view into that vehicle's future, including the need for repairs, giving consumers greater confidence in their purchase decisions.

"I've been at CARFAX for a decade, and what keeps me here is the freedom to create your own journey," said Landon Moore, Director of Search Engine Optimization at CARFAX. "If you're passionate about an idea that will deliver a positive impact, you're encouraged to go after it. It's rare to find a place that trusts you to own your career like that, and it's even more rewarding to know that the work we do helps millions of people."

With more than 1,400 employees, CARFAX remains committed to investing in its people through competitive benefits, career development, and a culture built for long-term success. Looking ahead, the company is preparing to move its headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art space in Reston, VA, an exciting next chapter designed to inspire collaboration, fuel innovation, and further strengthen its position as an industry leader.

For more information about careers at CARFAX, visit www.carfax.com/careers.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX