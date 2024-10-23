CARFAX: 347,000 Cars Flood Damaged in 2024 Hurricanes

Storms Create Opportunities for Scammers to Resell Damaged Vehicles

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As many as 347,000 vehicles have been flood-damaged so far by the 2024 hurricane season, CARFAX estimates. Hurricane Milton added as many as 120,000 vehicles in Florida, on top of the 138,000 vehicles deluged by Hurricane Helene across several states. Up to 89,000 vehicles were hit with water damage from smaller storms during the summer. Now, thousands of these vehicles may already be put up for sale, cleaned up by potential scammers to be sold nearby, or thousands of miles away from the original incident to unsuspecting buyers.

This is the most destructive year for hurricanes and storms in the U.S. since Hurricane Ian swamped as many as 358,000 vehicles across several states back in 2022, according to CARFAX estimates. Water damage can cause costly mechanical and electrical issues and even pose risks to health and safety.

Consumers looking to purchase a used car who want to avoid flood-damaged vehicles should do three things:

Use the free CARFAX Flood Check® tool at carfax.com/flood. Inspect the car, looking for these seven signs of flooding: Damp carpets A musty odor inside, sometimes covered up with a strong air-freshener Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained or mismatched Rust around doors, under the dash, on pedals or in hood and trunk latches Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats Brittle wires under the dashboard Fog or moisture in interior lights, exterior lights or on the instrument panel

And have a trusted mechanic inspect the car and take it for a test drive.

Editor's note: Interviews with a CARFAX expert are available anytime. Please contact Em Nguyen at [email protected].

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX